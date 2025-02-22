4 Mat Classic 2025 championship matchups (4A, 3A) you should not have missed in the Tacoma Dome
TACOMA - At the end of the Friday night, 48 state champions were crowned at the WIAA state wrestling championships known as Mat Classic.
Here are four highlighted matches from championship Friday in the Tacoma Dome:
---
Libby Roberts an all-time great
More than just kicking butt on the wrestling mat, University's Libby Roberts wanted to leave Washington high school girls wrestling setting an example.
She did just that Friday night, capping one of the most dominant careers in state history by winning her fourth career Mat Classic championship.
Roberts registered a second-round pin over Shorewood's Finley Houck In the Class 3A 110-pound finals, ending the match in 2:28.
"I am really proud of myself," Roberts said. "I mean, nobody in my family has been a four-timer, so it's really cool that I get to be the first one
"I just want to be an example for other wrestlers, and I feel like I accomplished that."
No girl from Washington ever defeated Roberts, who constantly sought out higher competition nationally - even if that meant bumping into the boys.d
But on Friday, she faced one final in-state combatant in Houck, who did try and open up in the second round, only to get caught on her back for a pin.
"A lot of people were talking, like, 'Oh, you are going to get the four-peat this weekend,'" Roberts said. "I was like, 'OK, love the confidence, but I don't like to boast about it.'"
---
Czar Quintanilla wins matchup of state champions
Even with Mat Classic expanding to nine overall boys and girls tournaments, once in a while you get the finals' showdown everyone wants to see.
And on Friday, it came in the Class 3A 126-pound championship match between defending champion William Ross, of Lincoln of Tacoma, and two-time state champion Czar Quintanilla, of University.
After a full round of feeling out the other combatant, Quintanilla exploded for a pair of second-round takedowns, and cruised to a 7-1 victory to collect Mat Classic title No. 3.
In a scoreless match in the second round, Quintanilla got the first takedown just 40 seconds into the period to grab a 4-0 lead.
And with four seconds remaining, he did it again to go up 7-1.
"That is my game plan, having so much offense that I don’t need defense," Quintanilla said. 'I think offense wins championships."
---
Once again, Connor Aney king of heavyweights
There is something about late nights in the Tacoma Dome that soothe Connor Aney's wrestling soul.
Especially ones that go to overtime.
For a third consecutive season, Aney won the Class 4A 285-pound championship in an extra period, this time taking down Emerald Ridge's Jesse Mains, 3-2, in three overtime.
Tied at 1-1, Aney got a reversal with 15 seconds remaining in the third overtime, then held on from there to get redemption from a loss earlier this season.
"Obviously losing to him earlier this season was rough, hearing all that stuff that, 'I am not the guy anymore!' It kind of sucked," Aney said. "To prove people wrong now is amazing."
Aney was aggressive from the get-go, expending a lot of energy to get to overtime - and showed he had enough left in the tank.
"Nobody beats me in overtime," Aney said. "Nobody."
---
New star on horizon in Olympia
Even if a crowd of thousands of state-title hopefuls, the great ones stand out.
And Capital ninth grader Lazarus McEwen could very well be on his way in becoming the state's next all-timer.
Already a national champion, McEwen finished off Kent-Meridian's Farzad Karimi late in the second round, recording the fall in 3:53 in the Class 3A 103-pound finals.
Given that McEwen won Preseason Nationals, Tri-State and held his own at the Reno Tournament of Champions, a few prominent coaches already consider the teenager as good as there is coming from Washington.
"Yeah, I want to win four (Mat Classic titles) here," McEwen said.
---