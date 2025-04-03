4 most promising ninth graders I saw during 2024-25 Washington high school boys basketball season
Now that the Washington high school (WIAA) boys basketball season has finished up, it's up to classes of talented returners to carry on the high level of play in 2025-26.
In games Washington High School On SI covered, especially in the postseason, here are the four class-of-2028 players that most caught my eye, ranked in order of preference:
---
1, DAVION SHAREEF-DULANEY, Lincoln of Tacoma
One of the best young prospects out of metro Tacoma in a long time, he showed unmatched explosiveness and also an ability to be a perimeter distributor as well for the Abes, eventually being voted 3A PSL Narrows player of the year.
---
2, AUSTIN BIRLEY, Davis of Yakima
In the beginning of 2024-25, it was Landen Birley, Parker Mills and a bunch of ninth graders struggling to find consistency. By midseason, when the Rams hit their stride, it was the younger shoot-and-slash Birley who became a valuable contributor. Was lone WIBCA 'Futures' freshman invitee.
---
3, TYTAN MCNEAL, Eastside Catholic
His path is likely as a top-prospect tight end in football. But as the basketball season wore on for the reigning Class 3A champion Crusaders, McNeal became more of a regular as an energizing 6-foot-5 forward with legitimate face-up scoring ability.
---
4, QUENTIN MOSBY, Lakeside of Seattle
It's plainly obvious, even playing in the lower division of the 3A Metro, Mosby has natural scoring ability that would play at any level. And the combination guard was the Lions' best deep-shooting threat while also being able to get by defenders off the dribble.
---
Others to consider: G Knowledge Wright, Rainier Beach; F Justus Holt, Lincoln of Tacoma; G Jaydon Turner, Bremeton;
---