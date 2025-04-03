4 most promising ninth graders I saw during 2024-25 Washington high school girls basketball season
Now that the Washington high school (WIAA) girls basketball season has finished up, it's up to classes of talented returners to carry on the high level of play in 2025-26.
In games Washington On SI covered, especially in the postseason, here are the four class-of-2028 players that most caught my eye, ranked in order of preference:
---
1, AMY NDUKA, Eastside Catholic
Would be the top pick on majority of lists, and for good reason - she is a dominant post player with great feel and instinct on when to attack the basket and when to kick out to shooters. Led young Crusaders' group to a 3A Metro tournament championship, and had a double-double - 17 points, 17 rebounds - in her first WIAA tournament game against Seattle Prep. Already a national recruit.
---
2, DILLYN JOHNSON, Bellevue
The nucleus of the 3A KingCo's top squad is made up of ninth graders - and she is the most complete playmaker of all. A long strider with elite burst, Johnson aggressively attacks the hoop - but showed in the Tacoma she is a true three-level scorer. And with her motor, when she gets it going, she scores big in bunches. Future all-state guard. Was Class 3A all-tournament second teamer.
---
3, HELENA CHRISTOFILIS, Lakeside of Seattle
What many won't remember in Central Valley's undefeated run to the Class 3A title, led by state's top recruit Brynn McGaughy is that this ninth grader led the championship game in scoring (14 points). She is a hooper who gets by more on guile than sheer athleticism. And although her top priority is getting buckets, she will likely slide into becoming full-time point guard next year.
---
4, LILLIAN RIECHELSON, Glacier Peak
What was her first two state-tournament assignments? In her first game, she chased around state's top scorer, Brooklynn Haywood, of Union (11 points). And in her next game, she was guarding New Mexico-bound Kaia Foster, of Chiawana. That speaks to Riechelson's overall upside and versatility - question is will she grow into a dominant post player or develop into an unstoppable wing player?
---
Four others to consider: G Jayden Fitzgerald, Kennedy Catholic; G Sophie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic; G Nayvi Robinson, Bellevue; C Lexi Beckman, Rainier (8th); G Logan Girias, Tahoma.
---