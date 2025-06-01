4 Washington high school (WIAA) state track and field performances (4A, 3A, 2A) you shouldn't have missed Saturday
It all came down to the 4x400-meter relay to determine the hotly-contested Class 2A boys team championship.
Protecting a three-point lead, Anacortes' third-place finish (3 minutes, 22.77 seconds) was enough to hold off Tumwater (3:21.52), which placed second behind Bremerton in the event.
The Seahawks won, 75-74, to defend their Class 2A crown. Last season, they shared it with Columbia River.
In all, 21 meet records were set over the weekend, including Kenyon Andrews' eye-popping performance for Hazen High School in the Class 4A boys 300 hurdles' finals, resetting his own all-time best mark by going 36.00.
Here were three must-see moments on the final day of the Class 4A, 3A and 2A championships at Mount Tahoma Stadium:
---
CURTIS' SPEED BURNS TRACK
Perhaps no showdown was more anticipated than the Class 4A boys 4x100 relay where Curtis and Kentridge - programs that both set the all-time record during the course of the season - met for the state championship.
In the end, the Vikings won in 40.93, holding off runner-up Glacier Peak (41.60) and the Chargers (41.73), who finished third.
Curtis left the weekend with the title and the all-time mark (40.84), which was reset during preliminaries Friday.
And in the 100-meter dash, Nicholas Altheimer cruised to a win in 10.59, holding off Kendrige's Jordan Miller (10.79). He also won the 200 (21.07), breaking the meet record of 21.26, set by legendary Wilson sprinter Darrell Robinson (21.26 in 1982).
---
LAINE MCKENZIE SHOWS OFF STAR POWER
All season, Cedarcrest's Laine McKenzie set blistering marks, and she closed the spring in record-setting fashion Saturday.
After winning the triple jump Thursday, McKenzie broke the Class 2A meet record in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 73/4 inches, breaking the old mark (19-31/4) of Sehome's Zoe Moller, set in 2011.
McKenzie also swept the short sprints in the 100 (12.10) and 200 (24.32). Her time in the 200 is also a meet record.
---
KENYON ANDREWS GRABS 300 HURDLES GLORY
All season, Hazen junior Kenyon Andrew said he felt a magical 300 hurdles time was coming - hopefully in the 35-second range.
He came oh-so-close to that Saturday afternoon in the Class 4A finals.
Andrews reset his Washington all-time mark by going 36.00, just a whisker better than his 36.01 from last week's district meet.
It was the sixth time this spring Andrews posted a time in the 36-second range.
---
OWEN POWELL FIRST TO GO SUB-1:50 in 800 AT STATE
As if Mercer Island's Owen Powell needed a boost to his legacy as the best mid- to long-distance runner in the modern era of Washington - the University of Washington signee went out with a bang Saturday.
He broke 1:50 in the 800-meter run.
Powell's 1:49.28 not only won the Class 3A championship, it broke Izaic Yorks' meet record (1:50.56 in 2012) - and he became the first runner to break the 1:50 mark at any state championship.
The Islanders' standout holds the all-time mark in Washington with 1:48.60, set a year ago in Portland.
---