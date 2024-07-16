5 coaching milestones in Washington high school football to pay attention to in 2024
Things are coming into plain view.
O'Dea's Monte Kohler keeps posting winning seasons - and passing mileposts as he attempts to chase down all-time winningest coach Sid Otton, of Tumwater, for No. 1 in Washington high school football history.
That would be the headliner of the five coaching milestones to pay attention to heading into 2024:
---
RECORD IN SIGHT
Think about this: Sometime over the next 14 months, Kohler - with 381 career wins heading into his 40th season - should move past Otton (394 wins) into sole possession of the Washington all-time victories record.
And consider this as well: A few months past that, Kohler should become the first coach to eclipse the 400-win mark.
As far as this fall, there is an outside chance O'Dea could go 13-0 and win the WIAA Class 3A championship, which means Kohler would tie Otton at No. 1.
---
JOINING SELECT COMPANY
Nobody in the pantheon of Washington football coaching has kept the winning pace Royal's Wiley Allred has.
Heading into his 26th season, Allred has 287 wins - and is on pace this fall to become the fourth coach in state history to join the 300-win club. Otton, Kohler and Montesano's Terry Jensen (308 wins) are the previous three members.
More impressively, Allred is winning games at a 91.1-percent clip. No in-state coach has maintained a minimum 90-percent winning percentage.
---
WINNINGEST COACH WITHOUT GOLD BALL?
What do the top six winningest active coaches in Washington high school football have in common? They've won at least one WIAA championship along the way.
At No. 7 is the man still waiting for his first state title - Kennewick's Randy Affholter, who has 213 wins in 30 seasons.
What is promising is that Affholter is in the middle of his career-best coaching stretch - 47-10 in his five seasons at Kennewick, including a Class 3A runner-up showing in 2021.
---
CATCHING UP QUICKLY
Allred has gone a ridiculous 70-2 at Royal over the past six seasons, including five Class 1A championships.
Who is No. 2 during that span?
It is Tom Tri at Lake Stevens, who is 63-6, including back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2022 and 2023.
Heading into his 20th season, Tri is 165-46, and if he continues on this current winning circle, could become the sixth coach in state history to win 200 career games at an 80-percent clip (currently at 78.2).
---
TOP 10 ACTIVE WINNINGEST COACHES
1. Monte Kohler, O'Dea is 381-64 in 39 seasons.
2. Terry Jensen, Montesano (Forks) is 308-100 in 38 seasons.
3. Wiley Allred, Royal is 287-28 in 25 seasons.
4. Dave Ward, Sedro-Woolley (Oak Harbor, ATM) is 239-106 in 32 seasons.
5. Roger Hoell, Othello is 221-108 in 30 seasons.
6. Tom Bainter, Bothell (Shorewood) is 218-81 in 27 seasons.
7. Randy Affholter, Kennewick (Ellensburg, Toppenish) is 213-106 in 30 seasons.
8. Ron Lepper, Mount Baker is 204-96 in 28 seasons.
9. Dave Miller, Lakes is 198-66 in 24 seasons.
10. Jamie Plenkovich, Ferndale (Sehome) is 189-66 in 24 seasons.
---
Editor's note: All records are kept on Washington Football Coaches Association Website.
---