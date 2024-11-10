5 games you should not have missed in Week 10 of Washington high school football
TACOMA, Wash. - After watching his Mount Tahoma High School football team make what would have essentially been a game-sealing play to close out the first half, coach Keith Terry couldn't believe what he was hearing.
As the game referee explained it, Joshua Durr's 77-yard return off Elijah Durr's blocked field goal was not going t count ... because of an inadvertent whistle.
As if the season wasn't full of hair-pulling moments, and ways to lose games, Terry would just have to settle for a two-touchdown halftime lead over Mount Spokane in their Class 3A state play-in game Saturday at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
And then watch his offense drive 91 yards to start the second half for the touchdown that would send them on their merry way.
The Thunderbirds played their most complete game of the fall, rolling up 496 yards in the rain, including 290 of it on the ground, in a 35-13 win over the Wildcats.
Jonny Comoza paced the rushing attack with 164 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, including the 40-yard score that capped tha initial second-half drive that gave Mount Tahoma a 28-7 lead at the 7:50 mark.
"I was really satisfied," Terry said. "Again, we are putting things together. We are getting healthy at the right time of the year. There are little things that we have to continue to work on, but we are playing really good football right now.
"We've got the right stuff rolling right now. We just want to keep that momentum."
Mount Spokane went 90 yards on 12 plays to start the game, grabbing a 7-0 lead on Ryken Tweedy's 18-yard touchdown strike to Rock Franklin.
Mount Tahoma responded by converting a fourth-and-2 inside the red zone on Mikkah Cordero's 6-yard score to Elijah Durr, who went up high to grab the game-tying pass.
And the Thumderbirds kept scoring, taking a 14-7 lead on Cordero's 10-yard scramble early in the second quarter.
At the end of the first half, Cordero unleashed a 73-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Durr with 1:18 remaining, and the lead grew to 21-7.
---
RICHLAND UPENDS YELM
When the yellow pants come out at Richland High School, you know it is a big game.
And the appropriate top? The road white jerseys.
Traveling to 2023 Class 3A finalist Yelm, the Bombers reeled off a pair of touchdowns in a 21/2-minute span late in the third quarter, and held on for a 24-20 victory Friday.
With the win, Richland advances to the WIAA Class 4A playoffs for a fourth consecutive season. The last time that happened was 1990.
After Jake Brannon's 34-yard touchdown run gave Richland the lead for good, 17-14, the Bombers got a big defensive stop in their own territory - and immediately struck again on Jackson Woodard's 64-yard touchdown strike to Colson Mackey for a 24-14 advantage with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter.
Woodard finished with 201 passing yards and two scores, both to Mackey, who had six receptions for 129 yards.
"That was the plan from the start, to try and pick on the defensive backs we had a size advantage on," Richland coah Josh Jelinek said.
And a color advantage, too. Jelinek said the yellow pants - a big tradition at the school - usually come out for November playoff games.
"And they look best with those white jerseys," Jelinek said.
---