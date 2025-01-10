5 most impactful Washington high school football graduates playing in 2024 NFL playoffs
The beginning of the NFL playoffs happen Saturday as 14 teams vie for a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
SBLive WA ranks the projected five most important contributors to their respective teams' chances who began playi high school football in Washington:
5. KELEE RINGO, Bellarmine Prep (Philadelphia Eagles)
Fourth-round draft pick in 2023 has played in 34 games during his career as a backup cornerback who plays on Eagles' special teams. Has one career interception (2023) and one fumble recovery this season against Jacksonville. Has played 234 snaps this season.
4. DEVIN CULP, Gonzaga Prep (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Seventh-round rookie has been active the past five games, catching a career-best three passes for 52 yards in a Week 17 win over Carolina,. He had two catches for 36 yards in the season finale against New Orleans. In fact, his 20-yard reception on third down was key on go-ahead scoring drive.
3. CADE OTTON, Tumwater (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
It's been a career year for Otton, who has 59 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns (despite missing past three games with knee injury), and is one of NFL's highest-usage tight ends overall (1,194 snaps). Had first career 100-yard receiving day in October against Baltimore.
2. TAYLOR RAPP, Sehome (Buffalo Bills)
Originally a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Rapp has been with the Bills the past two seasons at strong safety (signing a three-year extension during offseason). Has two interceptions and a forced fumble, registering 82 tackles in 14 games as a starter.
1. COOPER KUPP, Davis of Yakima (Los Angeles Rams)
The NFL's 2021-22 offensive (and Super Bowl) MVP has battled leg injuries (hamstring, ankle) over the past couple of seasons, and has ceded the Ram's No. 1 receiving role to second-year Puka Nacua. Still had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Others: Andre Dillard, Woodinville (Green Bay) and Foster Sarell, Graham-Kapowsin (Los Angeles Chargers).