5 most impactful Washington high school football graduates playing in 2024 NFL playoffs

Three of them are projected starters for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs starting Saturday

Todd Milles

Safety Taylor Rapp (9). a Sehome product, runs onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Safety Taylor Rapp (9). a Sehome product, runs onto the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The beginning of the NFL playoffs happen Saturday as 14 teams vie for a trip to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

SBLive WA ranks the projected five most important contributors to their respective teams' chances who began playi high school football in Washington:

---

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (22) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Raheem Blackshear (3) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

5. KELEE RINGO, Bellarmine Prep (Philadelphia Eagles)

Fourth-round draft pick in 2023 has played in 34 games during his career as a backup cornerback who plays on Eagles' special teams. Has one career interception (2023) and one fumble recovery this season against Jacksonville. Has played 234 snaps this season.

---

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) holds off Carolina Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley (31).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Devin Culp (82) holds off Carolina Panthers cornerback Caleb Farley (31) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

4. DEVIN CULP, Gonzaga Prep (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Seventh-round rookie has been active the past five games, catching a career-best three passes for 52 yards in a Week 17 win over Carolina,. He had two catches for 36 yards in the season finale against New Orleans. In fact, his 20-yard reception on third down was key on go-ahead scoring drive.

---

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98).
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3. CADE OTTON, Tumwater (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

It's been a career year for Otton, who has 59 receptions for 600 yards and four touchdowns (despite missing past three games with knee injury), and is one of NFL's highest-usage tight ends overall (1,194 snaps). Had first career 100-yard receiving day in October against Baltimore.

---

Bills Terrel Bernard and Tyler Rapp (9) look at the score being tied after Miami scored a touchdown late in fourth quarter.
Bills Terrel Bernard and Tyler Rapp (9) look at the score being tied after Miami scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. TAYLOR RAPP, Sehome (Buffalo Bills)

Originally a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, Rapp has been with the Bills the past two seasons at strong safety (signing a three-year extension during offseason). Has two interceptions and a forced fumble, registering 82 tackles in 14 games as a starter.

---

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) prepares to take the field against the San Francisco 49ers.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) prepares to take the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

1. COOPER KUPP, Davis of Yakima (Los Angeles Rams)

The NFL's 2021-22 offensive (and Super Bowl) MVP has battled leg injuries (hamstring, ankle) over the past couple of seasons, and has ceded the Ram's No. 1 receiving role to second-year Puka Nacua. Still had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games this season.

---

Others: Andre Dillard, Woodinville (Green Bay) and Foster Sarell, Graham-Kapowsin (Los Angeles Chargers).

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

