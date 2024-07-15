5 transfers in Washington high school football who could make serious impact with new team in 2024
Familiar faces (and a few new faces) will populate new Washington high school football programs heading into the fall season.
Here are five impact transfers that could give their new teams a significant boost in 2024 (listed in alphabetical order):
---
CASSIDY BOLONG-BANKS
Former school: Lake Stevens (4A).
New school: Roosevelt (3A).
Outlook: Key figure on Lake Stevens' first Class 4A championship squad in 2022 missed last season due to undisclosed personal reasons (but hung around program during back-to-back WIAA title runs). Of all the new players at Roosevelt, he might be the most vital as a twitchy lockdown cornerback in the pass-friendly 3A Metro.
---
KALEB LEATIGAGA
Former school: Garfield (3A).
New school: Graham-Kapowsin (4A).
Outlook: If this name looks familiar, it should. Pule Leatigaga - Kaleb's older brother - was 3A Metro lineman of the year in 2022, and is now at Portland State. The younger sibling is no slouch as an all-3A Metro first-team center last fall, and will play both center and guard for the Class 4A runner-up, and also at defensive tackle.
---
JAYMAR TASI
Former school: Bethel (4A).
New school: Roosevelt (3A).
Outlook: Of Roosevelt's mass influx of talent, Tasi has easily been the team's biggest summer-showcase success story. He's been named the most valuable performer (OL/DL) and three different camps, and has committed to Idaho. Can play anywhere on defensive line, and has moved into 247Sports' in-state top-25 rankings for 2025.
---
LUKE WEBB
Former school: JSerra Catholic (CA).
New school: Camas (4A).
Outlook: Standout pass rusher moved in with grandparents in Washington last winter, and enrolled at Camas. Wrestled for Papermakers last winter and finished fifth in the Class 4A 285-pound weight class. WSU commit adds big-time pressure to front seven that includes all-state linebacker Nikko Speer, the reigning 4A GSHL defensive player of the year.
---
REYLEN WITHERSPOON
Former school: Garfield (3A).
New school: O'Dea (3A).
Outlook: After Reggie Witherspoon resigned as Garfield coach following last season, he wanted to make sure his all 3A Metro first-team son was in good hands at a new school. And he is at O'Dea with longtime coach Monte Kohler. Younger Witherspoon has to learn new offense, but adds elite-speed element that Irish has not had in a while at running back.
---