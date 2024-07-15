High School

5 transfers in Washington high school football who could make serious impact with new team in 2024

Could these be the players who help push a new team to the next level?

Todd Miles

Luke Webb transferred from JSerra Catholic in California to Camas for his senior football season.
Luke Webb transferred from JSerra Catholic in California to Camas for his senior football season. / Photo by Dan Brood

Familiar faces (and a few new faces) will populate new Washington high school football programs heading into the fall season.

Here are five impact transfers that could give their new teams a significant boost in 2024 (listed in alphabetical order):

Defensive back Cassidy Bolong-Banks won a WIAA championship at Lake Stevens in 2022, but is now at Roosevelt.
Defensive back Cassidy Bolong-Banks won a WIAA championship at Lake Stevens in 2022, but is now at Roosevelt. / Photo by Vince Miller

---

CASSIDY BOLONG-BANKS

Former school: Lake Stevens (4A).

New school: Roosevelt (3A).

Outlook: Key figure on Lake Stevens' first Class 4A championship squad in 2022 missed last season due to undisclosed personal reasons (but hung around program during back-to-back WIAA title runs). Of all the new players at Roosevelt, he might be the most vital as a twitchy lockdown cornerback in the pass-friendly 3A Metro.

---

KALEB LEATIGAGA

Former school: Garfield (3A).

New school: Graham-Kapowsin (4A).

Outlook: If this name looks familiar, it should. Pule Leatigaga - Kaleb's older brother - was 3A Metro lineman of the year in 2022, and is now at Portland State. The younger sibling is no slouch as an all-3A Metro first-team center last fall, and will play both center and guard for the Class 4A runner-up, and also at defensive tackle.

---

JAYMAR TASI

Former school: Bethel (4A).

New school: Roosevelt (3A).

Outlook: Of Roosevelt's mass influx of talent, Tasi has easily been the team's biggest summer-showcase success story. He's been named the most valuable performer (OL/DL) and three different camps, and has committed to Idaho. Can play anywhere on defensive line, and has moved into 247Sports' in-state top-25 rankings for 2025.

---

LUKE WEBB

Former school: JSerra Catholic (CA).

New school: Camas (4A).

Outlook: Standout pass rusher moved in with grandparents in Washington last winter, and enrolled at Camas. Wrestled for Papermakers last winter and finished fifth in the Class 4A 285-pound weight class. WSU commit adds big-time pressure to front seven that includes all-state linebacker Nikko Speer, the reigning 4A GSHL defensive player of the year.

---

REYLEN WITHERSPOON

Former school: Garfield (3A).

New school: O'Dea (3A).

Outlook: After Reggie Witherspoon resigned as Garfield coach following last season, he wanted to make sure his all 3A Metro first-team son was in good hands at a new school. And he is at O'Dea with longtime coach Monte Kohler. Younger Witherspoon has to learn new offense, but adds elite-speed element that Irish has not had in a while at running back.

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILES

Home/Washington