6 boys in Washington high school track and field to go see for rest of 2025: Kenyon Andrews fastest ever in hurdles
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Sometimes, throught trial and error, or just plain luck, you find your way into your best track and field event.
Kenyon Andrews was born to be a hurdler.
And that isn't hyperbole - literally everybody in his immediate family has taken to the track to compete in the high or low hurdles, led by his mother, Jasmine (Jackson) Andrews, who became a Garfield High School record-holder in the mid-1990s.
One thing is for certain, too, Kenyon Andrews is on track to be the best of them all - of any family in Washington.
Already a reigning USATF Junior Olympics national boys champion in the 400-meter hurdles (15-16 age group), Andrews added a big bonus to his rapidly-growing resume for Hazen High School - a Washington all-time best mark - last week.
In a KingCo dual meet against Bellevue, the defending WIAA Class 3A champion ran the 300 hurdles in 36.24 seconds, breaking Lyricc Lopez's nearly 3-year-old record (36.26) for Foster High School in 2022.
Andrews' time is No. 2 in the country this spring behind Texas teenager William King IV, who went 36.15 earlier this month.
"I'm still in disbelief," Andrews said Saturday before winning the 300 hurdles at the Bill Harris Invitational in Federal Way.
Not because he doesn't believe he is capable of it - Andrews said his goal all along this season was to post a time in the 35-second range - but because of recent circumstances.
Competing for Bellevue-based GLS Speed Track Club this winter, Andrews tweaked his hamstring to the extent where he missed the first half of school season.
In fact, when he debuted at a dual meet 10 days ago at Newport High School, Hazen boys coach Buddy Ryan advised the teenager to ease back into action. - running at 80 percent.
Andrews went out and won the 300 hurdles race in 37.32, much to the dismay of his coach.
"I knew he wouldn't listen to me," Ryan said.
So, over the week of practice, coach and athlete traded banter if Andrews' effort was at full speed or reduced, like Ryan recommended.
The coach got his answer Thursday.
Essentially running by himself, Andrews went full bore - and set a new all-time mark.
Andrews said he was running to get ready for a showdown at the Bill Harris Invitational.
"I knew there would be a lot of good competition at this meet (Saturday)," Andrews said. "So, me hurdling at 100 percent was the best way to practice.
"We had good weather and everything, so it just a perfect day for me to go out and do it."
And yet, after he finished, Andrews said the last thing on his mind was a record.
"When I finished, I was mad at myself," he said. "I messed up a couple of hurdles ... and my steps were off."
It wasn't until a couple hours after the event ended when he was informed he broke the record by Lopez, who also came through the GLS Speed.
"I was just looking for somebody to celebrate with and I couldn't find anybody," Andrews said. "So, I had to run after my mom."
OTHER WASHINGTON STANDOUTS
Sutton Flint, Liberty of Issaquah: Putting together one of best short-sprint/hurdles seasons ever - going 10.54 in 100, 21.45 in 200, 48.34 in 400 - and just missing the 110 hurdles all-time mark Saturday at Eason Invitation with a 13.44, which is No. 3 in nation this spring.
Will Foster, Prairie: Reigning Class 3A shot put champion is so close to becoming first 200-foot discus thrower (191-5) and 60-foot shot put thrower (state-leading 63-6) ever in Washington. Has been around 190-0 in discus in past four meets.
Chase McGee, Camas: Broke third-oldest standing all-time mark in Washington high school track - Casey Carrigan's boys pole vault record of 17 feet. 41/2 inches from 1969 - when he went 17-5 in a home 4A GSHL dual meet Tuesday. He ranks No. 3 in the country this season.
Owen Powell, Mercer Island: Already the all-time 800 record-holder in Washington from last season (1:48.60), UW signee set national indoor one-mile record (3:56.66) in February - and now has eclipsed Gerry Lindgren's 1984 mark in 3,200 (8:40.00) with his 8:39.86 at Arcadia.
Simon Rosselli, Mead: Reset Washington's boys discus all-time mark twice in one week earlier this month. His most-recent throw of 218 feet, 7 inches (No. 1 in nation) won Arcadia, and is more than 11 feet farther than Rainier standout Jeremia Nubbe's previous record (207-4).
