A second Limar brother will be running the football at a college program in Oregon
By college football standards, they may seen like they're set up in different worlds.
But Jayshon Limar knows exactly how far it is from his new home - Western Oregon University in Monmouth - to where older brother, Jayden, plays for the Oregon Ducks in Eugune.
"One hour," he said of the 64-mile drive. "And we will both have cars."
Jayshon Limar, the all-state running back from Lake Stevens High School, made the announcement Monday that he was signing with WOU, an NCAA Division II program in the Lone Star Conference, as part of the university's 2025 class.
"WOU likes him a lot," Lake Stevens football coach Tom Tri said. "And the upside for him is he will have an opportunity to go and play ... and prove himself right away."
It's been a long road carrying a burden of proof.
For starters, Jayden Limar was such a heralded prospect coming out of Washington, how could his bigger, more powerful younger brother ever live up to that high standard?
Then the injuries hit - first the knee injury that forced him to miss time as a sophomore, and then a shoulder injury as a junior that also required surgery.
As the injuries piled up, the early Power 4 offers began going away - something Jayshon Limar was well aware of.
"I understood where coaches were coming from," Limar said. "I had three surgeries in four years of high school."
What he also understood, from conversations with recruiters, was that he'd have a chance to prove he could stay healthy - and did as a senior. In 12 games, he rushed for 1,299 yards and 24 touchdowns, and added another 22 receptions for 423 yards and three more scores.
"The big thing was not missing a game," Limar said. "I felt my senior year was best of all because I was able to show I could run, catch and do it all."
And yet, on his road to redemption, the running back who was once rated as a top-eight prospect (according to 247Sports.com) in Washington in the 2025 class found the end of the road bare. None of the coaches who said they were monitoring his progress came back with scholarship offers, he noted.
So, Limar switched gears, and started looking at NCAA Division II and NAIA programs. He visited WOU three weeks ago on a recruiting visit.
"I loved the staff and how well they work together," Limar said. "And they gave me time to process all of my options."
Already graduated from high school, Limar will join the Wolves during the summer. In the meantime, he is already on his college workout program while maintaining a full-time job working at a local lumber warehouse.
"Having a (college) decision made, there's a lot less stress on me," Limar said.
---