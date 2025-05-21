Addison Wells Morrison - Adam's daughter - will continue her basketball career with Idaho Vandals
The next Morrison basketball great is leaving Spokane - but won't be too far down the road.
Addison Wells Morrison, a two-time all-Greater Spokane League forward from Mead High School, and daughter of Gonzaga All-American Adam Morrison, announced Tuesday she is accepting a scholarship to play at the University of Idaho.
The 6-foot class-of-2026 forward has helped the Panthers continue their run of WIAA state-tournament appearances to four years in a row, and was a key contributor to the squad that lost to Garfield in the Class 3A championship game in 2024.
Heading into his second season with the Vandals, it is obvious that coach Arthur Moreira wants to get out and run, led by point guard Hope Hassmann (Tahoma), and getting transfer Kyra Gardner to enroll from WSU.
"Hope pushes the ball really well, and Addy likes to get out and run," Mead girls coach Quantae Anderson said.
"It will be a good fit."
---