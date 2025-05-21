High School

Addison Wells Morrison - Adam's daughter - will continue her basketball career with Idaho Vandals

Class-of-26 standout won't be staying in Spokane like her father did, but she won't be too far away in Big Sky Conference

Todd Milles

Mead forward Addison Wells-Morrison, the daughter of Gonzaga great Adam Morrison, gives an oral commitment to play at Idaho.
/ Photo by Todd Milles

The next Morrison basketball great is leaving Spokane - but won't be too far down the road.

Addison Wells Morrison, a two-time all-Greater Spokane League forward from Mead High School, and daughter of Gonzaga All-American Adam Morrison, announced Tuesday she is accepting a scholarship to play at the University of Idaho.

The 6-foot class-of-2026 forward has helped the Panthers continue their run of WIAA state-tournament appearances to four years in a row, and was a key contributor to the squad that lost to Garfield in the Class 3A championship game in 2024.

Heading into his second season with the Vandals, it is obvious that coach Arthur Moreira wants to get out and run, led by point guard Hope Hassmann (Tahoma), and getting transfer Kyra Gardner to enroll from WSU.

"Hope pushes the ball really well, and Addy likes to get out and run," Mead girls coach Quantae Anderson said.

"It will be a good fit."

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

