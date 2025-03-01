Air-it-out Woodinville and Union go down to the wire in 4A regional thriller, 3 takeaways
BELLEVUE, Wash. - All season, Union has shown a quick trigger from the 3-point line.
But the Titans might have faced the one team Friday that shows even less hesitation - and has an even quicker release.
Hailey Quiggle scored a game-high 25 points - 15 coming in the second half, and fourth-seeded Woodinville won an O.K. Corral-type showdown, 70-66, over the No. 5 seed Titans in a Class 4A regional game at Bellevue College.
The teams combined to make 25 3-pointers, including 15 by Woodinville.
Union standout and 4A GSHL player of the year Brooklynn Haywood led all scorers with 38 points on 13-of-23 shooting, rallying the Titans from an 11-point deficit with 4:15 remaining.
Her 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run as Union cut it to 67-64 with 2:07 to go.
It was a one-possession game when Woodinville turned it over on a shotclock violation with 13.3 seconds remaining, giving the Titans a chance to tie, trailing 69-66.
And they worked the ball to Haywood in the right corner. But when the guard made a move to get an open look at a 3-pointer, she stepped out-of-bounds with 3.2 seconds to go.
Sienna Bieler made one free throw on the other end to seal it for Woodinville.
---