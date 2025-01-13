Annie Wright basketball player Jeremiah Harshman voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Annie Wright's Jeremiah Harshman for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 16-Jan. 4!
Arguably the state's top point guard put his vast ability on display at the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational as the late-addition small-schoo power placed third in the tournament. Harshman nailed the game-winning shot at the buzzer to beat Oregon program Central Catholic in the trophy game. And in his first game back in Washington after that, he tallied a season-high 37 points in a non-league win over Silas.
Harshman received 75% of the vote, beating out Lynden Christian's Gannon Dykstra, who finished second with 17.2%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Jonas and Mason DesRochers, Skyview boys wrestling: Siblings took care of business at arguably the most prestigious in-state invitational, the hometown Pacific Coast Championships. Jonas won the 132-pound title with a 7-1 win over Seton Catholic's Connor Crum while Mason won 138 class with technical fall over Battle Ground's Zackery Motzkus.
Gannon Dykstra, Lynden Christian boys basketball: Had that scoring feeling during team's three-games-in-four-days stretch, scoring 24 points against Mountlake Terrace, 25 points against Woodinville and a season-high 36 points and 10 assists in loss to Arlington.
Brooklynn Haywood, Union girls basketball: On pace to become state's all-time leading scorer, junior guard was unstoppable in Titans' POA Holiday Classic division, scoring 43 points against St. Mary's (Calif.) and 46 points against South Salem to go over 1,500 career points.
James Huff, Lindbergh boys basketball: A couple of days after nearly registering a quadruple-double, the junior forward poured in a career-high 41 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a KingCo win over Highline.
Leyton Martin, Arlington boys basketball: In a comeback win over Class 1A powerhouse Lynden Christian, senior guard had 45 points and 11 rebounds. A couple days ago, he was also named WSFCA Class 4A all-state quarterback.
Lazarus McEwen, Capital boys wrestling: Talented ninth grader had a monstrous end to 2024 by winning the 106-pound class at Tri-State, Pacific Coast and the latest at Gut Check in Kent, recording a 1:56 fall over Kent-Meridian's Farzad Karimi in the finalks.
Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach boys basketball: After being selected to the all-Tarkanian Classic team in Las Vegas (20 points against Westchester in consolation championship), the New Mexico signee scored game-high 24 points, including decisive 3-pointer, in "Hood Classic" win over Garfield.
Taylee Phelps, Freeman girls basketball: Junior guard erupted for a school-record 46 points on 15-of-33 shooting from the floor, and 14-of-17 shooting from the free throw line in a non-league win over Class 2B playoff squad Warden.
Tamia Yeager, Spanaway Lake girls bowling: Two-time Class 3A champion and Vanderbilt signee rolled her first 300-pin game in a 4A SPSL match against Sumner at Paradise Lanes. She is also a three-time league MVP.
