Another long Archbishop Murphy pick-6 voted top Washington high school football play of Week 9

Javen Latta goes from end zone to the other for Wildcats on a 102-yard interception return against Sehome

Javen Latta's 102-yard interception return for a touchdown against Sehome was voted SBLive Week 9 play of week in WA. / Photo courtesy of Misty Latta

Long interception returns for touchdowns seem to be a popular thing these days in Washington.

A week after Sumner's Israel Nabors was voted top Washington high school football highlight for his 104-yard pick-6 - Archbishop Murphy's Javen Latta was honored for the same thing by taking pack an interception 102 yards for a score against Sehome.

Latta's defensive highlight was voted the top Week 9 play around the state of Washington. It received 69.2% of the vote, beating out Jake Davidson's perfect fourth-down pass for Camas, which received 25.0%

