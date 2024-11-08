Another long Archbishop Murphy pick-6 voted top Washington high school football play of Week 9
Javen Latta goes from end zone to the other for Wildcats on a 102-yard interception return against Sehome
Long interception returns for touchdowns seem to be a popular thing these days in Washington.
A week after Sumner's Israel Nabors was voted top Washington high school football highlight for his 104-yard pick-6 - Archbishop Murphy's Javen Latta was honored for the same thing by taking pack an interception 102 yards for a score against Sehome.
Latta's defensive highlight was voted the top Week 9 play around the state of Washington. It received 69.2% of the vote, beating out Jake Davidson's perfect fourth-down pass for Camas, which received 25.0%
Watch the top plays from Week 9 in the video player below.
---
