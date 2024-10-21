Archbishop Murphy football players Cole and Jack Sievers voted Washington High School Athletes of Week
Congratulations to Archbishop Murphy's Cole and Jack Sievers for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 7-Oct. 12!
To upset a defending WIAA champion on an 18-game winning streak - in this case, Anacortes - you have to make a few special plays. And the siblings with the lacrosse background did in a 34-28 home victory. First, Jack - the senior - wrestled a 50-50 ball away from the defensive back in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown. Minutes later, right before halftime, Cole - the ninth grader - picked off a Ryan Harrington pass and returned it 90 yards down the right sideline that gave the Wildcats a 24-7 lead.
The Sievers' boys received 55.4% of the vote, beating out West Valley of Spokane running back Austin Clark, who finished second with 36.7%.
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Oct. 7-Oct. 12:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Cassidy Armstrong, Ballard girls cross country: Junior dominated the Nike "Hole in the Wall" cross country invitational girl's elite division with a new state-leading 5K time of 16:43.4 in winning by 15 seconds at Lakewood High School. It was her personal-best time as well.
Chase Best, Spanaway Lake football: Even with his top two receiving options sidelined, the Sentinels' signal caller erupted for a career day - 423 passing yards and five touchdowns, including the game winner with 21/2 minutes remaining to knock off undefeated Olympia.
Austin Clark, West Valley of Spokane football: Bull of a running back rushed for a career-high 333 yards and eight touchdowns, including scoring scampers of 65 and 63 yards, in a wild 2A GSL victory at Clarkston.
Sophia Gourley, Columbia River volleyball: In a classic five-setter between the Rapids and Ridgefield, 2A GSHL rivals and state contenders, the sophomore outside hitter sent down a match-high 27 kills and 22 digs in a victory.
Zaire Griffin, Roosevelt football: Even though the Roughriders lost, he was the best player on the field for much of this 3A Metro showdown. Griffin had 378 all-purpose yards and four long touchdowns on catches of 59 and 54 yards, and runs of 52 and 31 yards.
Brady Jay, Moses Lake football: Became the first quarterback this season to crack the 2,000-yard passing mark after his 33-for-47, 434-yard, six-touchdown performance in a victory over Idaho playoff program Sand Point. He now has 2,036 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2024.
Rodrigo Rodriguez, Onalaska football: Against ranked 1A program Cascade Christian, the 2B all-state standout had 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns, a punt-return score of 89 yards and an interception on defense in the Loggers' blowout road victory in Bonney Lake.
Rylee Russell, Freeman girls soccer: The 2B Northeast's leading goal scorer recorded her second five-goal outing in a week, this time in a 7-0 victory over Reardan. She also had an assist and had a season-high 11 points. She has 25 goals this fall.
Lukas Wanke, Edmonds-Woodway football: All-area pitcher returning third-quarter interceptions 70 and 77 yards for touchdowns from his linebacker position in earning ex-coach John Gradwohl a win in his return to the sideline against Shorecrest.
