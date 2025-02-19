Auburn moves past Puyallup, into Class 4A district boys basketball championship game
AUBURN, Wash. - In a tied game with four minutes to go, third-ranked Auburn turned to the guy who has carried the team all season.
And senior Carter Hansen delivered, sending the Trojans into the Class 4A district championship game.
Hansen scored a game-high 22 points - 13 coming in the second half, including nine in the final 4:49 of the game, and Auburn pulled away for a 63-57 victory over No. 8 Puyallup, the 4A SPSL champion, on Tuesday night on the Trojans' home floor.
Miles Henry added 13 points, including 10 in the first half as the Trojans built as large as a 10-point lead, only to see Drew Jones (22 points), Will Nasinec (20 points) and the Vikings erase it all to grab a lead in the third quarter.
Jones' bucket tied the game at 49-49 with four minutes remaining, but the Trojans scored the next four points - capped by the trigger to a run of seven consecutive free throws by Hansen - and led the rest of the way.
Auburn won three consecutive Class 3A District 3/4 championships, and will now go for a fourth in a row Saturday in its new classification facing Camas in the finals.
---