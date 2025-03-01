Auburn vs. Mount Si: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (3/1/2025)
This won't be an ordinary Class 4A regional-round boys basketball game Saturday between defending state champion Mount Si and host Auburn,
There is a homecoming element attached to it.
Welcome home, Chase Mentink.
Mentink began the season in an Auburn uniform, but moved back to Snoqualmie midseason - and now plays for the Wildcats in this key playoff matchup.
The two programs meet at 6 p.m. Pacific time in Auburn.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 16, or the WIAA regional round. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when game begins.
---
About Auburn
Key players— G Carter Hansen, F Miles Henry, G Elijah Jones
About Mount Si
Key players— G Jake Bonnofsky, G/F Brady Hennig, F Drenden Knaevelsrud
---
---