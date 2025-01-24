Bellarmine Prep tightens up 3A PSL boys basketball championship race with win at Lincoln of Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash - All first-year Bellarmine Prep boys basketball coach Bobby Moorehead was for his team to not be fearful of the moment.
And in a wild, back-and-forth final quarter, the Lions were anything but scared.
Ronnie Wiggins drilled a fallaway 3-pointer right at the shot clock buzzer to brea a tie with 26 seconds remaining, and the Lions got a crucial defensive stop in the final seconds to hang on for a 60-57 victory over host No. 8 Lincoln of Tacoma on Thursday night.
Both schools are now tied atop the 3A PSL standings.
Cade Price led the Lions with 18 points, including a pair of free throws with 5,9 seconds to go after he was intentionally fouled on a rebound of Kasey Williams' go-ahead field-goal attempt for the Abes.
Wiggins added 13 points, including the 3-pointer that gave the Lions a 58-55 lead.
"That was a prayer, honestly," Moorehead said. "But prayers work."
Davion Shareef-Dulaney, who led Lincoln with 18 points, scored immediatlely on a driving layin with 11 seconds to go. And the Abes got the ball back immediately off a turnover as Bellarmine Prep was called for a five-second violation attempting to inbound the ball.
Williams got a good look on a short baseline floater, but missed.
"The first time around (loss at Bellarmine Prep) .. we came like scared puppies," Moorehead said. "I said, 'Tonight, we can't come out and look defeated.'
"We did a better job of getting the ball inside, and sharing it ... and we guarded, for the most part. And we started off better."
---