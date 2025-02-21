Bellevue puts clamps on Seattle Prep to earn shot at 3A favorite Rainier Beach, 3 takeaways
BELLEVUE, Wash. - It will be the Sea-King District championship game matchup many want to see.
The explosive rocket-ship offense of top-ranked Rainier Beach facing off against the mad-scrambling defense of No. 3 Bellevue.
3A KingCo top dog Bellevue got a valuable warm-up test Thursday when it faced another 3A Metro squad in the tournament semifinals - seventh-ranked Seattle Prep.
And the Wolverines passed with flying colors, putting the Panthers in lockdown for much of the first half before holding them off for a 64-53 victory at Bellevue College.
Nick Norrah scored a game-high 26 points - half of that coming in the first quarter. Bryce Smith added 16. Beckham King led the Panthers with 21 points, including 15 in the second half.
"We got a little bit stagnant, and (Seattle) Prep is a really good team and they are going to go on their runs," Bellevue coach Kelly Edwards said. "We didn’t fold. We held our composure."
Here are three takeaways from the Bellevue-Seattle Prep game:
---
NICK NORRAH IS A SCORER
Smith is Bellevue's most valuable playmaker, but his running mate - Norrah - is most capable of going on heaters.
After Seattle Prep opened with a 4-0 lead, Norrah dominated the final 4:38 of the first quarter - starting with a 3-pointer and the mixing in mid-range heroics and around-the-basket twirls for more points.
Norrah did battle through foul trouble much of the second half. But when Seattle Prep made its mid-fourth quarter pushing, reducing an 18-point deficit to 56-53 with 90 seconds remaining, Norrah was in the mddle of the Wolverines' game-finishing 8-0 run.
"Every team, when you make a postseason run, you have a guy who is special," Edwards said. "That is not me coaching him ... and he went out there and willed his way to make some really big plays."
---
NO PROBLEMS AGAINST BIG BROTHER'S ALMA MATER
Heading into the matchup Thursday, Smith was involved on a family chat that included Braeden Smith, his big brother who played at Seattle Prep and is now at Gonzaga.
Bryce Smith rolled his eyes at what was being said.
"Braeden was like, 'Oh, you don't want any of this Panther pride," the younger Smith said. "I was just laughing."
Smith might have had some past struggles agains Seattle Prep, but not Thursday. He was the one who held the team together at crucial times, especially in the third quarter when Norrah sat out the final 6:13 because of foul trouble.
"There are a couple guys on that team I've played AAU with," Smith said. "I just look forward to this game."
---
SEATTLE PREP ON FUMES
Panthers coach Dan Kriley has seen the same issue pop up at different junctures of the season, especially after a big win.
Low energy the next time out.
Yes, the Panthers were facing one of the best defensive squads in the state. But they were lethargic, too, much of the first 21/2 quarters. And they were beaten time and time again on 50-50, giving up second-chance opportunities.
It wasn't until King got hot midway through the third quarter - he had a highlight block on one end, then a three-point play on the other end - that Seattle Prep made its serious run at the Wolverines.
"We beat Garfield (in the tournament quarterfinals) and used a lot of energy," Kriley said. "And 24 hours later ... our energy level was not there. Our toughness ... they beat us to every loose ball."
---