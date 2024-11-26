High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

Four-time defending state champion Royal needs to get by new 1A SCAC rival Cashmere again to move one step closer to history

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
Royal's Lance Alled led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.

The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 1A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

Junior quarterback Tyson Perry led Montesano to share of 1A Evergreen title in 2024.
Junior quarterback Tyson Perry led Montesano to share of 1A Evergreen title in 2024.

CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)

No. 4 seed Cashmere (11-1) at No. 1 Royal (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake

Skinny: Bulldogs were one team that connected on big scoring plays (albeit in 55-14 loss) against Royal defense in early competitive action. More of that will be needed for them to have a chance.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Royal, 31-16. Evans Rankings - Royal, 42-14.

No. 6 seed Montesano (9-3) at No. 2 Seton Catholic (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver

Skinny: Can the suddenly-surging Bulldogs wipe out the entire 1A Trico from the field? Seton Catholic is an entirely different challenge - one with runaway offensive firepower.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Seton Catholic, 33-14. Evans Rankings - Montesano, 27-24.

Published
Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

