Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 1A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 1A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)
No. 4 seed Cashmere (11-1) at No. 1 Royal (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Skinny: Bulldogs were one team that connected on big scoring plays (albeit in 55-14 loss) against Royal defense in early competitive action. More of that will be needed for them to have a chance.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Royal, 31-16. Evans Rankings - Royal, 42-14.
---
No. 6 seed Montesano (9-3) at No. 2 Seton Catholic (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver
Skinny: Can the suddenly-surging Bulldogs wipe out the entire 1A Trico from the field? Seton Catholic is an entirely different challenge - one with runaway offensive firepower.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Seton Catholic, 33-14. Evans Rankings - Montesano, 27-24.
---