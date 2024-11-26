High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

Wilbur-Creston-Keller one win away from returning to state championship game after losing to Liberty Bell in 2023

Todd Milles

Senior Preston Michel has shaken off a couple injuries to rejoin Wilbur-Creston-Keller's rushing attack as focal point.
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 1B primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

For Naselle to have a chance in Class 1B semifinals against Wilbur-Creston-Keller, RB Jack Strange will have to come up big.
CLASS 1B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

No. 4 seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (10-2) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

Skinny: Patriots pummeled ACH through the air in their Week 3 matchup (50-36 Liberty Christian win), and if Warriors' secondary cannot tighten things up, a repeat outcome likely.

Game picks: SBLIve WA - Liberty Christian, 48-33. Evans Rankings - Liberty Christian, 52-32.

No. 3 seed Naselle (12-0) at No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake

Skinny: Supposed to be showdown of "dynamic duos" in backfield, but Naselle lost QB Jacob Lindstrom a couple weeks ago after reinjuring his collarbone. Uphill road climb for Comets.

Game picks: SBLIve WA - Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 66-40. Evans Rankings - Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 64-30.

