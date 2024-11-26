Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 1B primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 1B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
No. 4 seed Almira-Coulee-Hartline (10-2) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
Skinny: Patriots pummeled ACH through the air in their Week 3 matchup (50-36 Liberty Christian win), and if Warriors' secondary cannot tighten things up, a repeat outcome likely.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Liberty Christian, 48-33. Evans Rankings - Liberty Christian, 52-32.
---
No. 3 seed Naselle (12-0) at No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (12-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Skinny: Supposed to be showdown of "dynamic duos" in backfield, but Naselle lost QB Jacob Lindstrom a couple weeks ago after reinjuring his collarbone. Uphill road climb for Comets.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 66-40. Evans Rankings - Wilbur-Creston-Keller, 64-30.
---