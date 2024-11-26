Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 2A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)
No. 5 seed Archbishop Murphy (10-1) at No. 1 Tumwater (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Sid Otton Field
Skinny: Let the Wing-T times roll!! Run-game physicality might be a stalemate, so whose passing game do you trust most? QB Jaxon Budd has more to throw to in Tumwater offense.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Tumwater, 28-17. Evans Rankings - Tumwater, 48-14.
---
No. 6 seed W.F. West (11-1) at No. 2 Anacortes (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Oak Harbor High School
Skinny: Neither team is massive up front, so expect the perimeter athletes to take this game over - with QB Gage Brumfield leading the Bearcats and the Beaner boys pacing the title defenders.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Anacortes, 40-23. Evans Rankings - Anacortes, 38-10.
---