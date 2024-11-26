High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

For Anacortes to defend its Gridiron Classic crown, it might have to bull through 2A Evergreen programs, starting Saturday with WF West in WIAA semifinals

Todd Milles

Defending Class 2A champion Anacortes is one step away from being back at Gridiron Classic.
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

---

Archbishop Murphy's Jack Sievers leads Wildcats' pressure-oriented defensive line coming off edge.
CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)

No. 5 seed Archbishop Murphy (10-1) at No. 1 Tumwater (12-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Sid Otton Field

Skinny: Let the Wing-T times roll!! Run-game physicality might be a stalemate, so whose passing game do you trust most? QB Jaxon Budd has more to throw to in Tumwater offense.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Tumwater, 28-17. Evans Rankings - Tumwater, 48-14.

---

No. 6 seed W.F. West (11-1) at No. 2 Anacortes (11-1), 3 p.m. Saturday, Oak Harbor High School

Skinny: Neither team is massive up front, so expect the perimeter athletes to take this game over - with QB Gage Brumfield leading the Bearcats and the Beaner boys pacing the title defenders.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Anacortes, 40-23. Evans Rankings - Anacortes, 38-10.

---

