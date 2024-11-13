High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks

While most of the first-round action happens Saturday, No. 1 seed Tumwater opens Friday night against Cedarcrest

Jaxon Budd gives the Tumwater Wing-T offense a legitimate passing threat in 2024.
The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2A primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND (Bracket)

1-seed Tumwater (10-0) vs. No. 16 Cedarcrest (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium

2-seed Anacortes (9-1) vs. No. 15 Bainbridge (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Anacortes HS

3-seed Franklin Pierce (10-0) vs No. 14 East Valley of Yakima (8-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Franklin Pierce District Stadium, Parkland

4-seed Lynden (9-1) vs. No. 13 Fife (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Ferndale HS

5-seed Archbishop Murphy (8-1) vs. No. 12 Orting (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Goddard Stadium, Mill Creek

6-seed W.F. West (9-1) vs. No. 11 Olympic (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia

7-seed West Valley of Spokane (10-0) vs. No. 10 Prosser (7-3), 3 p.m. Saturday, West Valley HS

8-seed Othello (9-1) vs. No. 9 Sehome (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Othello HS

Most intriguing matchup: Styles sometimes make great matchups - and how will Sehome's aerial attack with its athletes fare pitted against Othello's physical rushing attack, which does well to limit possessions?

Deep upset potential: Does East Valley of Yakima have another west-side road triumph this week? Franklin Pierce's bludgeoning Power-T offense presents a different challenge entirely, making a quick start a must-have.

Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Tumwater, Anacortes, Franklin Pierce, Lynden, Archbishop Murphy, W.F. West, Sehome, Prosser.

Published
