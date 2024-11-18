High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks

After No. 11 seed Adna sent home reigning 1B champion Liberty Bell, can Pirates do same thing this week to 2B Central rival Napavine?

Todd Milles

Adna sophomore Beau Miller scored the game's lone touchdown in a 2B first-round win over Liberty Bell.
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2B primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 2B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep (9-2) at No. 1 Okanogan, 3 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee

No. 10 La Salle (10-1) at No. 2 Asotin (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Clarkston HS

No. 11 Adna (8-3) at No. 3 Napavine (9-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia

No. 5 Freeman (10-1) at No. 4 Onalaska (10-1), noon Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia

Most intriguing matchup: In terms of big plays in the pass game, Freeman is argubly the most explosive offense remaining in the playoffs. But the Scotties' lone loss came to a team (Asotin) that pounds defenses with a relentless run game. Onalaska does that as well as anybody.

Upset potential: Led by QB Johan Valladares, La Salle has already gone on the road and upended a 2B Northeast favorite. Can the Lightning do it again this week again the champion of the same league? They'll have to slow down RB Peter Eggelston to have a chance.

Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Okanogan, Asotin, Napavine, Onalaska

