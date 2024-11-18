Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 2B primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
CLASS 2B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
No. 8 Tri-Cities Prep (9-2) at No. 1 Okanogan, 3 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
No. 10 La Salle (10-1) at No. 2 Asotin (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Clarkston HS
No. 11 Adna (8-3) at No. 3 Napavine (9-2), 4 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia
No. 5 Freeman (10-1) at No. 4 Onalaska (10-1), noon Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia
Most intriguing matchup: In terms of big plays in the pass game, Freeman is argubly the most explosive offense remaining in the playoffs. But the Scotties' lone loss came to a team (Asotin) that pounds defenses with a relentless run game. Onalaska does that as well as anybody.
Upset potential: Led by QB Johan Valladares, La Salle has already gone on the road and upended a 2B Northeast favorite. Can the Lightning do it again this week again the champion of the same league? They'll have to slow down RB Peter Eggelston to have a chance.
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Okanogan, Asotin, Napavine, Onalaska
