Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks

Defending state champion Bellevue, eastern Washington power Kennewick clash for first time since schools played for WIAA championship in 2021

Alex Roberts is not only Kennewick's leading running back, but the top returning rusher in the MCC in 2024.
/ Photo by Jamie Council

The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 3A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

Kennewick (9-2) at Bellevue (10-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue HS

Mount Tahoma (7-4) at O’Dea (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2) at Eastside Catholic (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Roosevelt (7-3) at Seattle Prep (7-3), 5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Most intriguing matchup: Many teams shrink playing Sea-King District powerhouses deep in the season. Not Kennewick, which relishes the opportunity to bring its hard-nosed nature directly at them - and in this case, Bellevue.. Rematch of close Class 3A title game in 2021.

Upset potential: Seattle Prep just took down No. 4 seed Lakes, and has familiarity with Roosevelt from 3A Metro League play (lost 36-22). In state quarterfinals for first time since 1991, Panthers are classification's feel-good story, led by co-league MVP Beau Oaksmith under center.

Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Bellevue, O'Dea, Eastside Catholic, Roosevelt

