Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 3A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Kennewick (9-2) at Bellevue (10-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Bellevue HS
Mount Tahoma (7-4) at O’Dea (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Lincoln of Tacoma (9-2) at Eastside Catholic (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Roosevelt (7-3) at Seattle Prep (7-3), 5 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Most intriguing matchup: Many teams shrink playing Sea-King District powerhouses deep in the season. Not Kennewick, which relishes the opportunity to bring its hard-nosed nature directly at them - and in this case, Bellevue.. Rematch of close Class 3A title game in 2021.
Upset potential: Seattle Prep just took down No. 4 seed Lakes, and has familiarity with Roosevelt from 3A Metro League play (lost 36-22). In state quarterfinals for first time since 1991, Panthers are classification's feel-good story, led by co-league MVP Beau Oaksmith under center.
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Bellevue, O'Dea, Eastside Catholic, Roosevelt