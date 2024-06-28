Brady and Brock Beaner find one college home - Montana Grizzlies football
Twin siblings have a knack for sticking together.
And Anacortes High School's Brady and Brock Beaner found a way to extend their football-playing partnership for a few more years.
On Wednesday, the all-state brothers who led their program to the WIAA Class 2A championship last fall announced they would be signing with the University of Montana in the class of 2025.
"I feel like the town we come from is the exact same as Missoula," Brock Beaner said. "When you roll into town, all you see if football stuff."
Now, the brothers insist it wasn't a grand plan to commit to the same school, even though different schools (Boise State, UC Davis, EWU, Idaho) were recruiting them as a tandem.
But last fall, on the same game-day recruiting visit to a Griz home game, they both were left the same lasting impression - one that carried through for the following nine months as the two siblings sorted out their options.
"It was shocking how loud the stadium was, and how the fans supported the team," Brady Beaner said. "I have never seen anything like it."
After team camp last week, the Beaners made one final whirlwind campus tour to Idaho, EWU and Montana.
"That was the first time exploring Missoula for two days," Brady Beaner said. "It was incredible. And we just didn't want to waste any more time (making a decision)."
What Montana is adding in the Beaners are two fierce, big-hitting members to their defensive backfield. Brady projects as a free safety, and Brock will start out more as a boundary safety - with an opportunity to move to outside linebacker.
Both were key members during the WIAA title run a year ago.
Brock Beaner was SBLive WA's all-state two-way player of the year. He rushed for 1,209 yards and 20 touchdowns at running back while totaling 95 tackles (including 11 TFL) and nine sacks at linebacker.
Brady Beaner was an SBLive WA allt-state defensive back at safety with 100 tackles and three interceptions. He also had 1,264 total yards and 11 touchdowns as a running back and wide receiver.
"After (Montana) had them out for visits, and going on others, the (Beaners) were like, 'Of all of our visits, everything about Montana was better than everything else," Anacortes coach Justin Portz. "They just felt the culture out there was better than everywhere else."