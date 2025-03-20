Brynn McGaughy racks up another honor: Gatorade girls basketball player of the year in Washington
Brynn McGaughy is having a fantastic winter on the awards' circuit for the Central Valley Bears.
Besides behing named the Greater Spokane League most valuable player for her new school, McGaughy was also selected for the McDonald's All-American team. And afer leading the Bears on an undefeated WIAA Class 3A championship run, she was voted the tournament MVP.
And, now this - Gatorade state player of the year.
The 6-foot-3 Washington Huskies signee averaged 16.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 assists, and has been a top-20 national recruit in the class of 2025.
Off the court, McGaughy - who has taken online courses while at Central Valley after transferring from Colfax (where she won a Class 2B championship) - maintained a 3.81 grade-point average, and has been an elementary- and middle-school basketball skills instructor.
“Brynn is unique in that she has extreme confidence in her abilities on the floor, but is also very humble,” said Central Valley girls coach Jason Wilson in a released statement.
“She’s been a team player through and through, doing anything my staff and I ask her to do on and off the floor."
McGaughy is just the second player from Central Valley to win this award, joining current WNBA player Lexie Hull, who won it in back-to-back seasons (2017, 2018) before going off to Stanford.
---