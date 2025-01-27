Brynn McGaughy, Washington Huskies signee, gets nod to play in 2025 McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game
Hailing from tiny Colfax, now Brynn McGaughy will play on the biggest stage in high school girls basketball: The McDonald's All-American Game.
McGaughy, a 6-foot-3 guard who is playing her senior season at Central Valley High School before going on to play for the Washington Huskies, was one of 12 senior girls picked to play for the West squad.
"I mean, this is a surreal moment," McGaughy said. "I've been dreaming about this since I was a little girl."
McGaughy said she was watching the McDonald's All-American roster reveal show on NBA TV while chatting with Boise-based Meta Hoops girls director Ashley Gill.
After the East roster was shown, the West players flashed on the screen.
"I was impatiently waiting," McGaughy said. "I looked around to see if my name was on it, and it was there."
The game is April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York.
McGaughy becomes the first selection from Washington since Garfield's Dalayiah Daniels (Cal signee now at UW) and Cashmere's Hailey Van Lith (Louisville signee now at TCU) were picked to play on the West squad in 2020. The all-star game was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.d
She also becomes the sixth UW signee to play in the game, joining Katie Collier (2012), Kelsey Plum (2013), Deja Strother (2015), Nancy Mulkey (2016) and Daniels (2020).
As of last week, McGaughy was the leading scorer in 4A/3A Greater Spokane League girls basketball at 17.3 points per game for the top-ranked Bears.
---