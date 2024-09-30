Burlington-Edison volleyball players Lexie Mason and Mia Whitlock voted WaFd Bank Washington HS Athletes of Week
Congratulations to Burlington-Edison's Lexie Mason and Mia Whitlock for being voted SBLive’sWashington High School Athletes of the Week for Sept. 16-Sept. 21!
When you are tall, athletic and can spike missiles into the hardwood like Mason and Whitlock, your program is going to win its share of matches. Mason, a setter, and Whitlock, an outside hitter, both registered 21 kills in a five-set win over Sehome. Mason also had 21 kills later in the week in a win over Squalicum.
Mason and Whitlock received 62.3% of the vote, beating out Sehome quarterback Nolan Wright, who finished second with 34.2%.
Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Sept. 16-Sept. 22:
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Devin Anciso, West Valley of Yakima football: Pretty safe to say this speedster tailback likes the Rams' new turf. He rushed for 149 yards, including a 60-yard score. He caught a 52-yard screen pass for a touchdown. And he returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score in a win over Selah.
Cassidy Armstrong, Ballard girls cross country: In the largest invitational in Washington, the junior blew the field out of the water, winning the 5K girls race in 17 minutes, 22.2 seconds, also taking over the state lead by 23 seconds.
Rashard Boone, Rogers of Puyallup football: Rams' quarterback was all over the place in big non-league win over Silas. He completed 19 of 23 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 70 yards and two more scores.
Aaron Clifton, Monroe football: Bearcats' do-anything athlete rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns on five carries, including a 91-yard scoring scamper as the 3A Wesco favorites defeated Shorewood.
Keegan Mallon, Mead football: Paced the Panthers' powerful rushing attack as the inside-hammer runner - 31 carries, 192 yards, 24-yard fourth-quarter touchdown - in Mead's key Greater Spokane League win over Central Valley to keep team undefeated (3-0).
Gavin Packer, Skyview football: In emergency role at quarterback, Boise State wide receiver commit rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 and 85 yards. He also caught a 47-yard score and completed a 46-yard pass in Storm's victory over Puyallup.
Jacob Rainer, Prosser football: Has to be considered one of the best performance in this program's storied signal-caller history. Rainer amassed 447 yards of total offense and five touchdowns, including a 396-yard, four-TD performance in a comeback win over East Valley of Yakima.
Belicia Sanabria, Omak girls soccer: Is there such a thing called a "double hat trick?" The forward scored a career-best six goals in the Pioneers' victory over Oroville. She added a pair of goals in a win over Manson.
Nolan Wright, Sehome football: There is a reason why he is one of the scariest dual threats to face in Class 2A. The senior passed for 292 yards and four touchdowns, and added 145 rushing yards, including a 71-yard score in the team's victory over Lakewood.
