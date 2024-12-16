Camas football player Chase McGee voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Camas' Chase McGee for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-Dec. 7!
Short routes or deep shots - it didn't matter with McGee, who hauled in everything thrown his way. And in the WIAA Class 4A championship game, McGee caught a contested 39-yard touchdown, and a traffic-weaving 61-yard score from Jake Davidson in the loss to Sumner. McGee, also the state's record-holder in the boys pole vault, caught nine passes for 144 yards at Husky Stadium - finishing this fall with 77 receptions for 1,445 yards and 24 touchdowns.
McGee received 52.6% of the vote, beating out Sumner running back Steele Isaacs, who finished second with 43.7%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Lance Allred, Royal football: Set a Class 1A championship-game record with six rushing touchdowns against Seton Catholic, totaling 403 yards of total offense - 203 rushing, 200 passing - in the team's 61-28 victory to complete five-peat.
Charlie Branning, Liberty Christian football: Kept Patriots in it against Wilbur-Creston-Keller with long touchdown runs of 44, 73 and 39 yards, totaling a team-high 179 rushing yards in the 42-34 loss in Seattle.
Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima girls basketball: In hosting two non-league opponents that were in the WIAA championships a year ago, the sophomore forward scored 21 points against Kamiakin, and 19 points against 3A runner-up (now 4A) Mead as Pirates are 2-0.
Steele Isaacs, Sumner football: Dented a stout Camas run defense that had not given up a 100-yard rusher all season for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries before leaving late with a shoulder injury in Spartans' victory - and first WIAA championship in 47 seasons.
Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan football: Boise State signee said farewell in a big way - four touchdown passes and three touchdown runs - as the Bulldogs beat Napavine to repeat as Class 2B champions. Kuchenbuch had 157 yards rushing, and 142 yards passing.
Rylin Lang, Anacortes football: Scored two of the team's three touchdowns, catching scoring passes of 33 and 6 yards from Ryan Harrington in the Seahawks' 20-10 win over Tumwater. He also hauled in a 48-yard pass to set up his second score, and finished with 107 receiving yards.
Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston-Keller football: Rushed for a game-high 210 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Wildcats won matchup of unbeaten squads with Liberty Christian to nab first Class 1B championship. Also had a couple of pass breakups on defense.
Landon Northrop, Richland boys basketball: Set a new program single-game scoring record with 54 points in a non-league win over Central Valley. He had 28 points in the first quarter, and finished with 11 3-pointers (and was 17-of-22 from the floor). Old mark was 49 points, set by Steven Beo.
Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea football: Finished off a dynamite postseason with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and also a 24-yard scoring catch in leading the Fighting Irish to a win over No. 1 Bellevue for the Class 3A champions
