Camas football player Chase McGee voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the Papermakers' dynamic wide receiver for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-Dec. 7!

Todd Milles

Congratulations to Camas' Chase McGee for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 2-Dec. 7!

Short routes or deep shots - it didn't matter with McGee, who hauled in everything thrown his way. And in the WIAA Class 4A championship game, McGee caught a contested 39-yard touchdown, and a traffic-weaving 61-yard score from Jake Davidson in the loss to Sumner. McGee, also the state's record-holder in the boys pole vault, caught nine passes for 144 yards at Husky Stadium - finishing this fall with 77 receptions for 1,445 yards and 24 touchdowns.

McGee received 52.6% of the vote, beating out Sumner running back Steele Isaacs, who finished second with 43.7%.

We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Lance Allred, Royal football: Set a Class 1A championship-game record with six rushing touchdowns against Seton Catholic, totaling 403 yards of total offense - 203 rushing, 200 passing - in the team's 61-28 victory to complete five-peat.

Charlie Branning, Liberty Christian football: Kept Patriots in it against Wilbur-Creston-Keller with long touchdown runs of 44, 73 and 39 yards, totaling a team-high 179 rushing yards in the 42-34 loss in Seattle.

Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima girls basketball: In hosting two non-league opponents that were in the WIAA championships a year ago, the sophomore forward scored 21 points against Kamiakin, and 19 points against 3A runner-up (now 4A) Mead as Pirates are 2-0.

Steele Isaacs, Sumner football: Dented a stout Camas run defense that had not given up a 100-yard rusher all season for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries before leaving late with a shoulder injury in Spartans' victory - and first WIAA championship in 47 seasons.

Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan football: Boise State signee said farewell in a big way - four touchdown passes and three touchdown runs - as the Bulldogs beat Napavine to repeat as Class 2B champions. Kuchenbuch had 157 yards rushing, and 142 yards passing.

Rylin Lang, Anacortes football: Scored two of the team's three touchdowns, catching scoring passes of 33 and 6 yards from Ryan Harrington in the Seahawks' 20-10 win over Tumwater. He also hauled in a 48-yard pass to set up his second score, and finished with 107 receiving yards.

Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston-Keller football: Rushed for a game-high 210 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries as Wildcats won matchup of unbeaten squads with Liberty Christian to nab first Class 1B championship. Also had a couple of pass breakups on defense.

Landon Northrop, Richland boys basketball: Set a new program single-game scoring record with 54 points in a non-league win over Central Valley. He had 28 points in the first quarter, and finished with 11 3-pointers (and was 17-of-22 from the floor). Old mark was 49 points, set by Steven Beo.

Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea football: Finished off a dynamite postseason with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and also a 24-yard scoring catch in leading the Fighting Irish to a win over No. 1 Bellevue for the Class 3A champions

