Camas QB Jake Davidson racks up another honor: WSFCA 4A state player of the year

Other classification MVPs include Eastside Catholic's JoJo Matautia (3A), Anacortes' Brady Beaner (2A) and Royal's Lance Allred (1A)

Todd Milles

Camas quarterback Jake Davidson was also named Gatorade state player of the year for 2024.
Camas quarterback Jake Davidson was also named Gatorade state player of the year for 2024. / Photo by Tyler Mode

It happens after somebody breaks records and also leads his school to play for a WIAA football championship.

Camas quarterback Jake Davidson, who passed for 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns for the state runner-up Papermakers, was named Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) most valuable playeri in the Class 4A ranks.

Earlier this winter, Davidson grabbed SBLive WA all-state MVP and Gatorade state player of the year honors.

Here are the award winners for each classification. Also, the entire list of WSFCA all-state teams can be found here.

---

Camas quarterback Jake Davidson piled up a bunch of program passing records with 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior.
Camas quarterback Jake Davidson piled up a bunch of program passing records with 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior. / Photo by Vince Miller

CLASS 4A

Overall MVP: Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.

Offensive MVP: Steele Isaacs, Sumner, sr.

Defensive MVP: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, sr.

---

Jojo Matautia was co-3A Metro League lineman of the year in 2024.
Jojo Matautia was co-3A Metro League lineman of the year in 2024. / Photo courtesy of Jojo Matautia

CLASS 3A

Overall MVP: JoJo Matautia, Eastside Catholic, sr.

Offensive MVP: Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea, jr.

Defensive MVP: Joseph Fuavai, O'Dea, sr.

---

Anacortes wide receiver Brady Beaner pulls away from a defender in WIAA Class 2A championship game.
Anacortes wide receiver Brady Beaner pulls away from a defender in WIAA Class 2A championship game. / Photo by Vince Miller

CLASS 2A

Overall MVP: Brady Beaner, Anacortes, sr.

Offensive MVP: Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr.

Defensive MVP: Malijah Tucker, Tumwater, sr.

---

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023. / Photo by Sean Carter

CLASS 1A

Overall MVP: Lance Allred, Royal, sr.

Offensive MVP: Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr.

Defensive MVP: Ben Jenks, Royal, sr.

---

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2B

Overall MVP: Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr.

Offensive MVP: Karsen Denault, Napavine, sr.

Defensive MVP: Steele Rico, Okanogan, sr.

---

Heading into 2024, senior Preston Michel is expected to be a focal point of Wilbur-Creston-Keller's rushing attack.
Senior Preston Michel led Wilbur-Creston-Keller to its first WIAA Class 1B championship this fall. / Photo by Lane Mathews

CLASS 1B

Overall MVP: Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston Keller, sr.

Offensive MVP: Charlie Branning, Liberty Christian, sr.

Defensive MVP: Carter Pitts, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, sr.

---

