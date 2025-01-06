Camas QB Jake Davidson racks up another honor: WSFCA 4A state player of the year
It happens after somebody breaks records and also leads his school to play for a WIAA football championship.
Camas quarterback Jake Davidson, who passed for 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns for the state runner-up Papermakers, was named Washington State Football Coaches Association (WSFCA) most valuable playeri in the Class 4A ranks.
Earlier this winter, Davidson grabbed SBLive WA all-state MVP and Gatorade state player of the year honors.
Here are the award winners for each classification. Also, the entire list of WSFCA all-state teams can be found here.
---
CLASS 4A
Overall MVP: Jake Davidson, Camas, sr.
Offensive MVP: Steele Isaacs, Sumner, sr.
Defensive MVP: Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Bethel, sr.
---
CLASS 3A
Overall MVP: JoJo Matautia, Eastside Catholic, sr.
Offensive MVP: Uriah Stringfield, O'Dea, jr.
Defensive MVP: Joseph Fuavai, O'Dea, sr.
---
CLASS 2A
Overall MVP: Brady Beaner, Anacortes, sr.
Offensive MVP: Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr.
Defensive MVP: Malijah Tucker, Tumwater, sr.
---
CLASS 1A
Overall MVP: Lance Allred, Royal, sr.
Offensive MVP: Colton Lentz, Nooksack Valley, sr.
Defensive MVP: Ben Jenks, Royal, sr.
---
CLASS 2B
Overall MVP: Carter Kuchenbuch, Okanogan, sr.
Offensive MVP: Karsen Denault, Napavine, sr.
Defensive MVP: Steele Rico, Okanogan, sr.
---
CLASS 1B
Overall MVP: Preston Michel, Wilbur-Creston Keller, sr.
Offensive MVP: Charlie Branning, Liberty Christian, sr.
Defensive MVP: Carter Pitts, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, sr.
---