Carter Cocke chooses to sign with Montana State Bobcats in 2025 football class
Sure, catching passes and scoring touchdowns in cool and all.
Sumner High School's Carter Cocke likes something more playing the tight end position in his team's rugged offense.
"I love getting down and dirty, putting people in the ground (after a block) and getting up and feeling that rush," Cocke said.,
Any question to the type of player Montana State University just hauled in as part of its 2025 recruiting class?
A day after visiting the Bozeman campus, Cocke - an all-4A SPSL first teamer who was an SBLIve WA all-state honorable mention selection in 2023 - announced Tuesday he will be signing with the Bobcats in December.
The three-star recruit is a top-30 recruit overall in Washington for the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.com.
Sumner coach Keith Ross calls Cocke the centerpiece of what the Spartans want to do on offense - in the run and pass game.
"He is the main factor in our offense with his blocking and catching," Ross said. "He might catch just 35 passes for us, but you know they are going to be great plays for us."
Ross said he went to Cocke during the 2022 season and said because of his undersized frame (6-3, 235) and lack of elite speed, the teenager would have to become an "elite blocker in the box."
That is role he will likely serve in college, especially with another South Sound product in tow from this recruiting class - Auburn's Luvens Valcin - expected to assume the flex tight-end spot.
Cocke did have 32 catches for 415 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.
"He has become a devestating blocker," Ross said.
Montana State was Cocke's first offer a year ago, and even though he had another offer from Portland State, and interest from WSU, he chose one of the top FCS programs in the country.
"It is so similar to where I am at now," Cocke said.
"I am happy I am home."