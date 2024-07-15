Carter Kuchenbuch, small-school phenom, commits to Boise State football
Okanogan High School's Carter Kuchenbuch has a clear understanding of the wheelin'-and-dealin' nature of college-football recruiting.
But that doesn't mean the substantial side has to be left behind.
It is what hooked Kuchenbuch to Boise State University in the 2025 recruiting class.
Kuchenbuch, the two-way all-state performer at defensive end and quarterback, announced Monday he will sign with the Broncos over WSU and Montana - as a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end.
"The only question I had was could I play tight end at the next level after never doing it?" said Kuchenbuch, who attended offseason camps at that position.
"I did the drills - the blocking and pass catching - and honestly it fit me better."
When you recruit a small-town phenom who has grown up working on his family's ranch, what becomes music to his ears is what Boise State recruiter Matt Miller said when he showed up into town in April to meet the teenager.
Miller invited Kuchenbuch to a one-day June camp to work for an opportunity to be offered a scholarship.
"I was out there for nine hours straight," Kuchenbuch said of the June 10 camp. "At the end of the day, they came over ... and offered me a scholarship."
WSU made a late push at Kuchenbuch, but the recruit wanted to go to the program that made him earn his keep.
"They did not just show up to the front door and offer me, or cold call me randomly," Kuchenbuch said. "They told me, 'There is a chance, but you have to work for it.' And that felt more meaningful to me."
Kuchenbuch accounted for nearly 1,500 total-offense yards and 36 touchdowns at quarterback in leading Okanogan past Napvine for the WIAA Class 2B championship last fall at Husky Stadium. He also had 50 tackles at defensive end to nab 2B player of the year honors.
He said he will remain at quarterback as Okanogan tries to defend its state title this fall.