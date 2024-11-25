Chelan volleyball standout Brynn Hughbanks voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Chelan outside hitter Brynn Hughbanks for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Nov. 11-Nov. 16!
Right now, Chelan is the gold standard of Class 1A volleyball - and Hughbanks, a junior, is a big reason why. The classification's player of the year led the Goats to a bit of history by tying Mead as the only programs in WIAA history to win five state championships in a row when they knocked off Cascade Christian in four sets in the 1A finals in Yakima. Florida State University beach volleyball commit will no doubt return as one of state's top players next fall as Chelan tries to grab an unmatched six-peat feat.
Hughbanks received 71.3% of the vote, beating out Issaquah girls soccer standout Molly Fordham, who finished second with 24.1%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Sydney Dreves, Columbia River girls volleyball: Boise State signee closed her prep career with a fourth consecutive WIAA championship in a five-set Class 2A finals' thriller over Ellensburg. She took over the closing stretch (along with Sophia Gourley) in the Yakima SunDome.
Molly Fordham, Issaquah girls soccer: The 13th-seeded Eagles notched a pair of road shutout wins over Chiawana (2-0) and Skyview (3-0) to reach the Class 4A semifinals. The junior forward scored off a corner kick in the 18th minute, and later added another goal in stoppage time in the quarterfinals against the Storm.
Maurice GosbyJr., Lincoln football: Rushed for a career-high 234 yards on 27 carries, including the game-winning 29-yard touchdown run with 4:21 remaining in the Abes' 3A first-round 34-28 win over Central Valley. He had four rushing scores in the game.
Kolton Matson, Lake Stevens football: Quarterback led offense to program-record 678 yards of offense, passing for 370 yards and a touchdowns, and rushing for 140 yards and another score in the Vikings' comeback win over Mead.
Audrey McKenna, Lake Stevens girls soccer: After defending Class 4A champion Skyline tied the match, the Vikings' senior midfielder notched the highlight goal of her career in the 70th minute - a game-winner - in a 3-2 state quarterfinal victory in Sammamish. The Vikings avenged an early Sea-King District semifinal loss to the Spartans.
Beau Oaksmith, Seattle Prep football: Co-3A Metro MVP was unstoppable in an upset win over No. 4 seed Lakes, passing for 190 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for 117 yards and a score (and also catching a pass) and recovering a fumble on defense in a road victory.
Caleb Reed, Arlington football: In hideous weather conditions, the bulldozer rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in his team's 4A first-round win over Graham-Kapowsin. His scores were fro 4, 11 and 31 yards. In two playoff games, he has rushed for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rodrigo Rodriguez and Blaze Underhill, Onalaska football: Both of the Loggers' productive running backs broke the 100-yard mark against Newport (Rodriguez had a game-high 165 yards; Underhill had 146) and also caught a touchdown in a 60-8 win. Combined, the duo scored seven of the team's eight touchdowns.
Sophia Sunwoo, Newport of Bellevue girls swimming: Set the state's all-time mark in the 100-yard freestyle with a Class 4A finals-winning time of 49.56 seconds (previous mark was Bellevue's Janelle Rudolph at 49.60). Also won the 50 freestyle.
