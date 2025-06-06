Comeback player of 2025? Don't bet against this appreciative, motivated Rainier Beach wide receiver
TACOMA, Wash. - Nearly 700 high-school football recruits, from all over the country, showed their skills in front of a cadre of FBS coaches Sunday for the "Avery Strong College Showcase" at the University of Puget Sound.
Top-rated in "comeback" routes and scoring celebrations?
Hands-down, it was Rainier Beach High School junior Oteko Mwamba.
One of the promising prospects as a ninth grader back in 2022, the Vikings' wide receiver is now more than 13 months removed from a serious knee injury, one that cost him his entire junior season.
But as he's been fully cleared to return to football, the schools that offered him years ago - Nevada and Portland State -are still with him, hoping he shows the same all-around playmaking skill that made him so dynamic before the injury.
"It's a blessing, and I know I have to keep my blessing with them by showing them they did not hold out for no reason," Mwamba said.
The exciting part is that Mwamba is set to rejoin a receiving corps that could rival any in the state, which includes Sirjewel Glover, Ameer Johnson and Marques Ili-Meneese (and Zevion Watkins out of the backfield and slot).
Mwamba is that missing chess piece from a year ago that can play any of the receiving spots.
"We have all of our weapons back and, you know, he should be able to have 1,200 (receiving) yards," Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson said. "I think he's going to have a great year."
Mwamba was at a tournament in Texas in mid-April of 2024 when he knew something was wrong when he went down, grabbing his leg.
Doctors determined he had torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee.
"The initial injury was terrifying," Mwamba said. "I knew what comes with ACL injuries, and I was scared."
Regarded for his leadership and endless composure, Mwamba said he "calmed down ... and had peace (over the injury) when I gave it to God."
"It was really smooth-sailing," he added. "Rehab itself (after surgery) was really easy because it was just muscle memory, retraining your mind to remember it can do the things it did."
Mwamba admitted the trying part of 13-plus months off was not playing in varsity games as Rainier Beach advanced to the Class 3A district playoffs, losing to Lincoln of Tacoma.
"I was kind of blank, kind of empty," Mwamba said.
In the down time, Mwamba not only got his knee stronger, he gained up to an extra 15 pounds of muscle, pushing his frame to 5-foot-9, 180 pounds.
In early May, Mwamba was cleared to participate in the Under Armour Next Football Camp in Salt Lake City, then played in his first 7-on-7 tournament last week at the "Battle in Seattle."
"I am so happy to be back," Mwamba said. "There is no place I'd rather be than here with this much competition."
