Davis of Yakima basketball player Cesar Hernandez voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Davis of Yakima's Cesar Hernandez for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 10-Feb. 15!
In January, Hernandez set the school's single-game scoring record with 47 points against Pasco. And his 4A CBBN regular-season career finale, the guard took his show on the road to pour in 41 points in the Pirates' victory at Wenatchee. Already in the top 10 in career scoring in the greater Yakima area, Hernandez is closing in on 2,000 career points.
Hernandez received 64.3% of the vote, beating out Richland's Lance Horntvedt, who finished second with 34.9%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Truman Bullington, Walla Walla boys basketball: Scorched the nets with a game-high 32 points, including 24 in the second half, as the Blue Devils beat University in Class 3A district playoffs. Made six 3-pointers on the night.
Kaia Foster, Chiawana girls basketball: Exploded for a game-high 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Riverhawks handled 2024 state runner-up Gonzaga Prep in the Class 4A district semifinals. Foster sank six 3-pointers as part of her 11-of-20 showing from the floor.
Lance Horntvedt, Richland boys basketball: One of Mid-Columbia Conference's top scorers erupted for a game-high 33 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 11 free throws, as Bombers downed 4A GSL runner-up Mead in districts.
Charlotte Lipkin, Bothell girls basketball: Led team's charge to 4A KingCo title game with 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in tournament semifinal upset over champion Woodinville, and 25 points and eight rebounds in title-game defeat to Lake Washington.
Sophie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic girls basketball: Ninth grader scored a game-high 21 points, including crucial corner 3-pointer in the final minute to give Crusaders cushion to win 3A Metro tournament championship over Garfield.
Leyton Martin, Arlington boys basketball: In the opening round of the Class 4A Dist. 1/2 tournament against Bothell, the senior posted a triple-double - 29 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists - in a victory.
Kona Ressseau, Sound Christian boys basketball: Poured in a game-high 23 points, including game-winning three-point play in upset of Summit Classical Christian in 1B Sea-Tac action.
Lily Thaman, Woodinville girls flag football: Ninth grade defensive back recorded interception return for a touchdown to sew up best-of-three first state championship game against Capital, then had fourth-and-goal pick in final minute of third game to clinch Falcons the title.
Bryson Wheat, Snohomish boys basketball: Spearheaded Panthers' first playoff win in 11 years against 3A power Mountlake Terrace with a game-high 25 points, including 11 coming in the third quarter.
