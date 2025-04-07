High School

Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school girls softball rankings

Led by Oregon Ducks pitching signee Maddie Milhorn, Skyview is not only No. 1 in 4A - but is best team in Washington, regardless of classification

Todd Milles

Oregon Ducks softball signee Maddie Milhorn leads Class 4A favorite Skyview this spring. / Photo by Todd Milles

With Washington high school girls softball a few weeks into the season, here is Washington High School On SI's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:

---

Alanna Wirtala led Emerald Ridge into the Class 4A championship game in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Skyview

2. North Creek

3. Issaquah

4. Emerald Ridge

5. Redmond

6. Richland

7. Glacier Peak

8. Rogers of Puyallup

9. Hanford

10. Tahoma

Others: Eastmont, Kamiak, Kamiakin

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Sedro-Woolley

2. Mount Spokane

3. Garfield

4. Snohomish

5. Liberty of Issaquah

6. Prairie

7. Stanwood

8. Roosevelt

9. Ballard

10. Auburn Mountainview

Others: Monroe, Inglemoor, Enumclaw

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Ridgefield

2. Aberdeen

3. Port Angeles

4. Mark Morris

5. Tumwater

6. Othello

7. Olympic

8. Archbishop Murphy

9. Centralia

10. North Kitsap

Others: Deer Park, Lynden, W.F. West

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal

2. Rochester

3. Seton Catholic

4. Cedar Park Christian

5. Montesano

6. Mount Baker

7. Elma

8. College Place

9. Lynden Christian

10. Kiona-Benton

Others: Colville, Cascade Christian, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Adna

2. Liberty of Spangle

3. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

4. Northwest Christian of Colbert

5. Kittitas

6. Toledo

7. Lake Roosevelt

8. Freeman

9. River View

10. Napavine

Others: Forks, Colfax, Raymond

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. DeSales

2. Ocosta

3. Liberty Christian

4. Inchelium

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

6. Sunnyside Christian

7. Colton

8. Darrington

9. Naselle

10. Muckleshoot Tribal

Others: Curlew, Dayton, Northport

---

