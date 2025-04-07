Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school girls softball rankings
With Washington high school girls softball a few weeks into the season, here is Washington High School On SI's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Skyview
2. North Creek
3. Issaquah
4. Emerald Ridge
5. Redmond
6. Richland
7. Glacier Peak
8. Rogers of Puyallup
9. Hanford
10. Tahoma
Others: Eastmont, Kamiak, Kamiakin
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
2. Mount Spokane
3. Garfield
4. Snohomish
5. Liberty of Issaquah
6. Prairie
7. Stanwood
8. Roosevelt
9. Ballard
10. Auburn Mountainview
Others: Monroe, Inglemoor, Enumclaw
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Ridgefield
2. Aberdeen
3. Port Angeles
4. Mark Morris
5. Tumwater
6. Othello
7. Olympic
8. Archbishop Murphy
9. Centralia
10. North Kitsap
Others: Deer Park, Lynden, W.F. West
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal
2. Rochester
3. Seton Catholic
4. Cedar Park Christian
5. Montesano
6. Mount Baker
7. Elma
8. College Place
9. Lynden Christian
10. Kiona-Benton
Others: Colville, Cascade Christian, Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Adna
2. Liberty of Spangle
3. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley
4. Northwest Christian of Colbert
5. Kittitas
6. Toledo
7. Lake Roosevelt
8. Freeman
9. River View
10. Napavine
Others: Forks, Colfax, Raymond
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. DeSales
2. Ocosta
3. Liberty Christian
4. Inchelium
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
6. Sunnyside Christian
7. Colton
8. Darrington
9. Naselle
10. Muckleshoot Tribal
Others: Curlew, Dayton, Northport
---