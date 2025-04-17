Does Camas have the most interesting Washington high school football schedule in 2025?
If you ask Adam Mathieson one of the biggest keys to how well the Camas High School football team came together in his first season as coach in 2024 - it was the slate of high-mileage road trips.
The Papermakers won at Class 3A quarterfinalist Lincoln of Tacoma, led by top quarterback Sione Kaho. They topped Idaho state semifinalist Coeur d'Alene. And they won at 3A Wesco titan Monroe.
Well, the reigning Class 4A runner-up's 2025 schedule doesn't get much less challenging with those schools now paying a visit to Doc Harris Stadium.
And might be a tad more interesting:
* Seven of Camas' nine games are against programs that played in the 2024 state playoffs, including the first six weeks (Roosevelt, Mount Tahoma, Lincoln, West Linn, Coeur d'Alene, Monroe).
* Six of those programs one at least one state playoff game last fall (Roosevelt, Mount Tahoma, Lincoln, West Linn, Coeur d'Alene, Skyview).
* Three of them played in the state semifinals (Roosevelt, West Linn, Coeur d'Alene).
And what might create the biggest buzz is facing the one team on the schedule that won it all - West Linn, which captured Oregon's Class 6A championship and is coached by former Camas coach Jon Eagle.
It will be the first time Eagle has faced his old school since leaving to take a Portland State University assistant job in 2021.
"For Coach Eagle, I am sure it will be super emotional for him," Mathieson said. "And the hype leading up to it will be fun."
The game at West Linn is Week 4, and will close out the September schedule.
"We owe it to (Eagle) to travel well," Mathieson said.
---
CAMAS 2025 SCHEDULE
Week 1 at Roosevelt, Sept. 5
Week 2 vs. Mount Tahoma, Sept. 12
Week 3 vs. Lincoln of Tacoma, Sept. 19
Week 4 at West Linn (Ore.), Sept. 26
Week 5 vs. Coeur d'Alene (ID), Oct. 3
Week 6 vs. Monroe, Oct. 10
Week 7 at Battle Ground, Oct. 17
Week 8 at Union, Oct. 24
Week 9 vs. Skyview, Oct. 31
---