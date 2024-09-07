Eastside Catholic beats Eastlake: Live score, updates of Washington high school football kickoff (9/6/2024)
2019 Class 3A champion Eastside Catholic opens the 2024 Washington high school football season Friday at home against reigning Class 4A semifinalist Eastlake for bragging rights on the Sammamish Plateau.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on YouTube.
FINAL: EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 40, EASTLAKE 14
FINAL
Unofficial stats: Eastside Catholic 256 yards rushing, 52 passing for 308 of total offense. Eastlake 21 yards rushing, 192 passing for 213 of total offense
FOURTH QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Eastside Catholic: Jones 15-yard TD run over left tackle, big open space to run over the left side. (EC, 40-14, :32.7)
SAFETY, Eastside Catholic: Wolves have a bad snap on a punt and punter Daniel Ferreia is tackled in the end zone by EC's Cody Thumlert for two points, (EC, 33-14, 2:27)
TOUCHDOWN, Eastside Catholic: Running back Jeremiah Burroughs breaks two tackles on a 19-yard TD burst. Crusaders took advantage of an interception by Liufau Loumoli and a 22-yard return. (EC, 31-14, 4:53)
TOUCHDOWN, Eastside Catholic: Corey runs in a 2-yard TD around left end on a quaterback keeper as the Crusaders drove 53 yards in four, plays to score. (EC, 24-14, 8:24)
OUT WITH INJURY, Eastlake: QB Landon Renfroe didn't return to the game after his fumble and injury, being replaced by Ryder Barrysmith. (EC,17-14, 10:49)
TURNOVER ON DOWNS, Eastside Catholic: Crusaders go for it on the Eastlake 38 on 4th-and-9-, Isaac Corey throws into double coverage, incomplete. (EC, 17-14, 10:49)
THIRD QUARTER
INJURY, TURNOVER, Eastside Catholic: Eastlake QB Landon Renfroe fumbles, recovered by EC's Jojo Matautia at the Wolves' 39-yard line. Renfroe was hit by a pair of EC defenders, including Cody Thumlert with 34.3 seconds left in 3Q. (EC,17-14, END 3Q)
TOUCHDOWN, Eastlake: QB Landon Renfroe rolls left then hits a wide-open Bryson Hodges in stride for a 75-yard TD pass play. Wolves making a game out of it thanks to Crusaders penalties. (Eastside Catholic, 17-14, 3:55)
HALFTIME
Unofficial stats: Eastlake 15 yards rushing, 95 passing for 110 yards of total offense. EC 83 yards rushing, 33 passing for 116 yards of total offense. The Crusaders were hindered by penalty flags, getting hit with 10 penalties for 121 yards. Eastlake was led by QB Landon Renfroe (10 of 18 passing, 1 INT, 1 TD, 95 yards). EC was led by running back Jeremiah Burroughs (11 rushes, 50 yards, 1 TD).
SECOND QUARTER
FIELD GOAL, Eastside Catholic: Crusaders' Connor Brandt boots 40-yard field goal as time expires in first half. EC drove 46 yards to get into field-goal range late, (Eastside Catholic, 17-7, 0:00)
TWO BIG SACKS, Eastside Catholic: Crusaders' linebacker Cody Thumlert sacked Eastlake QB Landon Renfroe twice (-6 & -12) on a possession late in 2nd quarter (Eastside Catholic,14-7, 4:06)
TOUCHDOWN, Eastside Catholic: Jeremiah Burroughs 1-yard TD run over the left side. Crusaders take advantage of short field after 15-yard Wolves' punt. EC started at the Eastlake 37 and scored in 3 plays, (Eastside Catholic, 14-7, 5:59)
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Eastside Catholic: Tytan McNeal recovers fumble by Eastlake's Myles Johnson at E44 after hit from teammate Wasie Lugolobi, (7-7, 7.6)
TOUCHDOWN, Eastlake: Opening drive march for a score against one of state's best defenses is a statement. Kade Haroldsen hauls in 14-yard TD pass from Landon Renfroe. (Eastlake 7-0, 5:16)
About Eastlake
Key players— LB Jake Arens, OL/DL Jack Beardall, WR/DB, Bryson Hodges, RB/LB Colby Johnson, QB Landon Renfroe
About Eastside Catholic
Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, QB Isaac Corey, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, OL/DL Jojo Matautia
