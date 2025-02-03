Eatonville girls basketball player Lillian Bickford voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Eatonville's Lillian Bickford for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Jan. 20-Jan. 25!
Everyone knows the biggest reason Eatonville is in position to win the 2A SPSL girls basketball championship this week is because of the scoring prowess of Bailey Andersen. But the most underrated reason? This fellow 6-foot-4 senior around the basket, who has been a double-double machine for the Cruisers in late January, including in league action against Foss (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Washington (14 points, 10 rebounds, and a non-league win over R.A. Long (17 points, 10 rebounds).
Bickford received 62.4% of the vote, beating out Rainier's Angelica Askey, who finished second with 29.9%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Angelica Askey, Rainier girls basketball: At two-time defending Class 1B champion Neah Bay, the senior scored a team-high 16 points, including the victory-clinching three-point play with 29 seconds remaining as the Mountaineers handed the Lady Reds a first defeat.
Austin Birley, West Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Younger brother of school all-time leading scorer Landen Birley, the ninth grader sank a halfcourt shot in front of the scorer's table to lead the Rams past Bellevue, 71-68, at the MLK Invitational at Renton High School.
Sammie Brady and Addy Mitchell, Tahoma girls cheerleading: Captains of squad thad repeated as WIAA Class 4A Large School Game Day champion and Class 4A Large Tumbling champion, posting a school- and weekend-best score of 96.8 points to edge Richland at Battle Ground High School.
Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane boys basketball: Springy big man for the Wildcats scored a season-high 37 points in a 4A/3A GSL win over Shadle Park -and recorded a triple-double - 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocked shots - in a loss against Gonzaga Prep.
Ethan Harris, Camas boys basketball: Big forward continued to pace the Papermaker as 4A GSHL leaders by tallying 32 points, 12 rebounds, nine steals, seven blocked shots and four assists in a dominant effort against Skyview.
Adrik Jenkin, Colfax boys basketball: Junior scored a career-high 42 points as the Bulldogs won a top-three state matchup with Freeman, 80-65. Tanner Goldsmith scored 30 points in a loss for the Scotties.
Charlotte Lipkin, Bothell girls basketball: Recorded a pair of double-doubles against Lincoln of Seattle (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Hazen (22 points, 12 rebounds) before exploding for a career-high 34 poins on 12-of-21 shooting in a KingCo win over Mercer Island.
Koby McClure, Prosser basketball: A week after setting a new single-game program record with 46 points, the guard backed that up by scoring 43 points against East Valley of Yakima, including 27 in the second half. Also scored 25 points against Ellensburg.
Terrence Whiting, Beamer boys basketball: In quality 3A NPSL, point guard posted a pair of near-triple doubles against Kentlake (26 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and White River (27 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists), both victories.
