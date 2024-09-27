Eatonville pass snatcher voted top Washington high school football play of Week 3
Wide receiver Jacob Simons turns a turnover into a touchdown against Clover Park
By now, most in Washington have seen the play by Yelm's Kyler Ronquillo in the 2022 Class 3A championship game where he turned defeat into victory by grabbing a near-interception out of the grasp of a defender and turning it into a game-winning touchdown against Eastside Catholic.
Eatonville's Jacob Simons did his best to recreate that moment last week against Clover Park.
He ripped a would-be-interception out of the defensive back's hands to complete a 65-yard touchdown reception. It was voted the top Week 3 play around the state of Washington.
It received 71.9% of the vote, edging out Nash McLean's wiggling touchdown for Freeman, which received 25.9%.
Watch the top plays from Week 3 in the video player below.
