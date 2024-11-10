High School

FINAL Washington high school football rankings (11/10/2024)

Camas (4A), Bellevue (3A), Tumwater (2A), Royal (1A) and Okanogan (2B) expected to nab overall No. 1 seeds when WIAA playoff selection draw revealed Sunday

Todd Milles

Lake Stevens' Kolton Matson led school to back to back WIAA Class 4A football championships in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
It is WIAA "Selection Sunday" of the 2024 fall football season, and SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification one final time, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 11 class-by-class rankings (Nov. 10) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.

Wide receiver Anthony Forner is expected to be in a lead role in the Camas passing attack in 2024.
CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Camas (10-0)

2. Sumner (9-1)

3. Kennedy Catholic (10-0)

4. Chiawana (9-1)

5. Gonzaga Prep (10-0)

6. Arlington (9-1)

7. Lake Stevens (7-3)

8. Mead (9-1)

9. Skyview (7-3)

10. Graham-Kapowsin (7-3)

Others: Bothell (5-4), Richland (7-3), Puyallup (6-4), Emerald Ridge (7-3), Curtis (6-4), Kamiakin (7-3).

Top-ranked 3A Bellevue roared back from a two-touchdown deficit to trip up Eastlake, 42-27, in Sammamish.
CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Bellevue (9-0)

2. O'Dea (9-0)

3. Eastside Catholic (8-1)

4. Roosevelt (6-3)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (8-2)

6. Decatur (10-0)

7. Monroe (9-1)

8. Lakes (9-1)

9. Kennewick (8-2)

10. Enumclaw (9-1)

Others: Central Valley (7-3), Mercer Island (10-0), Federal Way (8-2), Seattle Prep (6-3), Mount Tahoma (6-4), Stanwood (6-4).

Peyton Davis is one of a cadre of running backs this Tumwater offense is using in 2024.
CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Tumwater (10-0)

2. Anacortes (9-1)

3. Lynden (9-1)

4. Archbishop Murphy (8-1)

5. West Valley of Spokane (10-0)

6. Franklin Pierce (10-0)

7. W.F. West (9-1)

8. Othello (9-1)

9. Orting (9-1)

10. Sehome (7-3)

Others: East Valley of Yakima (8-2), Prosser (7-3), Bainbridge (8-2). Fife (7-3), Olympic (8-2).

Royal's Lance Allred led school to WIAA Class 1A football championship at Husky Stadium in 2023.
CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Royal (10-0)

2. Seton Catholic (10-0)

3. La Center (9-1)

4. Cashmere (9-1)

5. Life Christian Academy (8-1)

6. Nooksack Valley (8-2)

7. Zillah (8-2)

8. Montesano (7-3)

9. Lynden Christian (6-4)

10. Cascade Christian (7-3)

Others: King's (7-3), Omak (6-4), Mount Baker (6-5), Kalama (6-4), Rochester (5-5).

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Okanogan (10-0)

2. Napavine (8-2)

3. Onalaska (10-1)

4. Liberty Bell (8-1)

5. Asotin (10-0)

6. Toledo (9-1)

7. Freeman (9-1)

8. Tri-Cities Prep (8-2)

9. Goldendale (7-2)

10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (7-2)

Others: La Salle (9-1), Adna (7-3), Columbia of Burbank (5-4), Newport (6-4).

Heading into 2024, senior Preston Michel is expected to be a focal point of Wilbur-Creston-Keller's rushing attack.
CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-0)

2. Liberty Christian (10-0)

3. Naselle (10-0)

4. Neah Bay (10-1)

5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (8-2)

6. Pomeroy (9-1)

7. DeSales (9-1)

8. Quilcene (9-1)

9. Garfield-Palouse (5-5)

10. Odessa (7-2)

Others: Entiat (9-0), Inchelium (8-2), Wahkiakum (8-3), Ocosta (6-3).

