FINAL Washington high school football rankings (11/10/2024)
It is WIAA "Selection Sunday" of the 2024 fall football season, and SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification one final time, from Class 4A to Class 1B.
Here are the Week 11 class-by-class rankings (Nov. 10) as compiled by SBLive reporter Todd Milles.
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Camas (10-0)
2. Sumner (9-1)
3. Kennedy Catholic (10-0)
4. Chiawana (9-1)
5. Gonzaga Prep (10-0)
6. Arlington (9-1)
7. Lake Stevens (7-3)
8. Mead (9-1)
9. Skyview (7-3)
10. Graham-Kapowsin (7-3)
Others: Bothell (5-4), Richland (7-3), Puyallup (6-4), Emerald Ridge (7-3), Curtis (6-4), Kamiakin (7-3).
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
1. Bellevue (9-0)
2. O'Dea (9-0)
3. Eastside Catholic (8-1)
4. Roosevelt (6-3)
5. Lincoln of Tacoma (8-2)
6. Decatur (10-0)
7. Monroe (9-1)
8. Lakes (9-1)
9. Kennewick (8-2)
10. Enumclaw (9-1)
Others: Central Valley (7-3), Mercer Island (10-0), Federal Way (8-2), Seattle Prep (6-3), Mount Tahoma (6-4), Stanwood (6-4).
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Tumwater (10-0)
2. Anacortes (9-1)
3. Lynden (9-1)
4. Archbishop Murphy (8-1)
5. West Valley of Spokane (10-0)
6. Franklin Pierce (10-0)
7. W.F. West (9-1)
8. Othello (9-1)
9. Orting (9-1)
10. Sehome (7-3)
Others: East Valley of Yakima (8-2), Prosser (7-3), Bainbridge (8-2). Fife (7-3), Olympic (8-2).
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Royal (10-0)
2. Seton Catholic (10-0)
3. La Center (9-1)
4. Cashmere (9-1)
5. Life Christian Academy (8-1)
6. Nooksack Valley (8-2)
7. Zillah (8-2)
8. Montesano (7-3)
9. Lynden Christian (6-4)
10. Cascade Christian (7-3)
Others: King's (7-3), Omak (6-4), Mount Baker (6-5), Kalama (6-4), Rochester (5-5).
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Okanogan (10-0)
2. Napavine (8-2)
3. Onalaska (10-1)
4. Liberty Bell (8-1)
5. Asotin (10-0)
6. Toledo (9-1)
7. Freeman (9-1)
8. Tri-Cities Prep (8-2)
9. Goldendale (7-2)
10. Northwest Christian of Colbert (7-2)
Others: La Salle (9-1), Adna (7-3), Columbia of Burbank (5-4), Newport (6-4).
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (10-0)
2. Liberty Christian (10-0)
3. Naselle (10-0)
4. Neah Bay (10-1)
5. Almira-Coulee-Hartline (8-2)
6. Pomeroy (9-1)
7. DeSales (9-1)
8. Quilcene (9-1)
9. Garfield-Palouse (5-5)
10. Odessa (7-2)
Others: Entiat (9-0), Inchelium (8-2), Wahkiakum (8-3), Ocosta (6-3).
---