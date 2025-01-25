Garfield vs. Lakeside of Seattle: Live score, updates of Washington high school girls basketball (1/24/2025)
As Garfield High School has gone on to win the past four WIAA Class 3A girls basketball championships, the one progam from the 3A Metro League that has given the Bulldogs the most fits is Lakeside of Seattle.
In fact, the No. 2 Lions can take a big step Friday in grabbing the league-supremacy mantle away from the visitors.
Lakeside won the earlier meeting, 69-65, in overtime in December.. The two programs meet in a rematch at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time in Seattle. No live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 10. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: GARFIELD VS. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when game begins.
---
About Garfield
Key players— F Sarah Lessig, G Jayda Lewis. G Mariah Roy.
About Lakeside
Key players— G Anvi Bhatia, G Willa Chinn, G Helena Christofilis,
---
---