Garfield vs. Rainier Beach: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (1/3/2025)
Hottest New Year's ticket in town Friday night?
Well, go to Rainier Valley as No. 1 Rainier Beach boys and No. 3 Garfield tangle for the first time this winter.
The two programs meet at 8:30 p.m. Pacific time in a 3A Metro League game at Rainier Beach High School in south Seattle. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 8. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: GARFIELD VS. RAINIER BEACH
FIRST QUARTER
Updates will be given once game begins.
---
About Garfield
Key players— G Isaiah Davis, F JuJu Ervin, PG Tripp Haywood
About Rainier Beach
Key players— PG Jaylen Petty, G/F Kaden Powers, G Nyale Robinson.
---
---