Gavin Packer catches on at right time with Boise State football
Whether it be against all-state caliber defensive backs, four-star prospects or some of the best athletes up and down the West Coast, Skyview High School's Gavin Packer keeps proving it.
It's because he has to in order for his recruiting to survive. At 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, he is an undersized wide receiver for the next level.
Well, the set of eyes Packer, a three-star prospect, was hoping someday would be carefully watching did as the teenager received the FBS scholarship offer he was hoping to receive - Boise State University.
Once it was in hand, Packer wasted no time giving the Broncos a verbal commitment Monday to sign with them in December as part of the 2025 class.
"It was definitely a school I've wanted to offer for a while," Packer said. "When I got it, ... I knew I would not pass up the opportunity."
With his smooth and precise route-running, and reliable hands, Packer has been as good as any pass catcher in the state the past two seasons - 103 receptions, 1,787 yards and 23 touchdowns (while missing three games last fall).
"He is competitive," Skyview coach Steve Kizer said. "He does not like to lose."
And yet, production aside, Packer felt at every offseason camp and combine, he's been continuing to prove his worth.
He possibly saved his best for last.
Attending at the Boise State University camp two weeks ago, he was one of the standouts.
"They knew me and worked me out in the spring when they came down (to Vancouver)," Packer said. "But I had a great camp (June 11) and ... they liked me a lot. They said they wanted to see me on the 'Blue Turf' and be part of the Bronco family."