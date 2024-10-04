High School

Heads-up Bainbridge defender voted top Washington high school football play of Week 4

Defensive back Paxton Malloy scores game-winning touchdown on 49-yard fumble return against Olympic

Bainbridge High School's Paxton Malloy is as alert as they come.

With the game on the line, and a football bouncing alone on the turf after a fumble, it was Malloy who saved the day for the Spartans.

Malloy's 49-yard fumble return for a touchdown with less than five minutes to go gave Bainbridge an 18-14 comeback win over Olympic.

He picked up a fumble by Olympic quarterback Antonio Castorena when others thought the play was over. It was voted the top Week 4 play around the state of Washington.

It received 36.9% of the vote, edging out Bothell's overtime field goal., which received 15.0%.

Watch the top plays from Week 4 in the video player below.

