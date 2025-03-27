High School

Here are 2025 schedules for all reigning Washington high school (WIAA) football champions

Script flips as now-champion Sumner visits 2022-23 champion Lake Stevens in opening week

Todd Milles

3A Metro rushing leader Uriah Stringfield never saw a carry in O'Dea's season-opening game last year against Graham-Kapowsin.
With schedules all but finalized for the 2025 fall season of Washington high school football, here is an early look at who the reigning WIAA champions are playing during the regular season.

First full night of games is Sept. 5:

---

Junior Nate Donavan has really come into his own at quarterback in his first season as the Sumner starter.
SUMNER SPARTANS (4A)

Week 1: Friday at Lake Stevens, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday at. Auburn Riverside, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday vs. West Linn of Oregon, 7 p.m.

Week 4: Friday vs. South Kitsap. 7 p.m.

Week 5: Thursday at Puyallup, 7 p.m.

Week 6: Friday at Rogers of Puyallup, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Friday vs. Curtis, 7 p.m.

Week 8: Friday at Emerald Ridge. 7 p.m.

Week 9: SPSL divisional crossover, TBD

Circle the calendar: Make no mistake, after Sumner knocked off Lake Stevens in Week 1 last season during its championship reign, Vikings will be ready to try and return favor at home.

---

Defending Class 3A champion O'Dea has the bulk of its stout defensive line back in 2025.
O'DEA FIGHTING IRISH (3A)

Week 1: Friday at Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m.

Week 2: at Rainier Beach, TBD

Week 3: at Seattle Prep, TBD

Week 4: vs. Eastside Catholic, TBD

Week 5: at Bishop Blanchet, TBD

Week 6: vs. Garfield, TBD

Week 7: at Ballard, TBD

Week 8: vs. Roosevelt, TBD

Week 9: 3A Metro crossover or bye week.

Circle the calendar: Nobody really went off for one half against stellar O'Dea defense quite like Eagles' quarterback A.J. Tuivaiave did in first start. He is a year older (and at home) in rematch.

---

Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers.
ANACORTES SEAHAWKS (2A)

Week 1: Friday vs. Bainbridge Island, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday vs. Sehome, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday at Bellingham, 7 p.m.

Week 4: Friday at Lynden, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Friday at Squalicum, 7 p.m.

Week 6: Friday vs. Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Friday vs. Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Week 8: Friday at Burlington-Edison, 7 p.m.

Week 9: Friday vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, 7 p.m.

Circle the calendar: Seahawks still have haunting memories of regular-season loss to Archbishop Murphy, which comes to Anacortes after Seahakws complete three-week road game span.

---

First day of Royal High School 2024 preseason football camp.
ROYAL KNIGHTS (1A)

Week 1: Friday vs Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday at College Place, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday vs. Connell, 7 p.m.

Week 4: Friday at Zillah, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Friday vs. Cashmere, 7 p.m.

Week 6: Friday at Prosser, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Friday vs. Wahluke, 7 p.m.

Week 8: Friday at Naches Valley, 7 p.m.

Week 9: Friday vs Wapato, 7 p.m.

Circle the calendar: Not too often does a 1A SCAC team come to the "Royal Slope" as threats to knock off Knights. Cashmere returns bevy of all-state skill-position talent, led by Rylan Hatmaker.

---

Behind a powerful rushing attack, defending 2B Okanogan is back in the WIAA championship game for a third consecutive year.
OKANOGAN BULLDOGS (2B)

Week 1: Friday at Omak, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday vs. Liberty Bell, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday at Lynden Christian, 6 p.m.

Week 4: Friday at River View, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Friday at Chelan, 7 p.m.

Week 6: Thursday vs. Tonasket, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Friday at Brewster 7 p.m.

Week 8: Friday vs. Manson 7 p.m.

Week 9: Friday at Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Circle the calendar: Wesley Allen will likely be under center for Bulldogs to start 2025. But watch out for another Kuchenbuch - Colson - as potential replacement for brother against Liberty Bell.

---

Behind its power rushing attack, second-seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller upended No. 1 seed Liberty Christian, 42-34, to win 1B.
WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER WILDCATS (1B)

Week 1: Friday at Cusick, 7 p.m.

Week 2: Friday vs. Oroville, 7 p.m.

Week 3: Friday at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.

Week 4: Friday vs. Springdale, 7 p.m.

Week 5: Friday at Inchelium, 7 p.m.

Week 6: Friday vs. Republic, 7 p.m.

Week 7: Friday vs. Wellpinit, 7 p.m.

Week 8: Friday at Odessa, 7 p.m.

Week 9: Friday vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 7 p.m.

Circle the calendar: Halloween night showdown against Almira-Coulee-Hartline in what could be matchup of top-three squads should decide 1B Northeast crown.

---

Published
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

