Here are 2025 schedules for all reigning Washington high school (WIAA) football champions
With schedules all but finalized for the 2025 fall season of Washington high school football, here is an early look at who the reigning WIAA champions are playing during the regular season.
First full night of games is Sept. 5:
---
SUMNER SPARTANS (4A)
Week 1: Friday at Lake Stevens, 7 p.m.
Week 2: Friday at. Auburn Riverside, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Friday vs. West Linn of Oregon, 7 p.m.
Week 4: Friday vs. South Kitsap. 7 p.m.
Week 5: Thursday at Puyallup, 7 p.m.
Week 6: Friday at Rogers of Puyallup, 7 p.m.
Week 7: Friday vs. Curtis, 7 p.m.
Week 8: Friday at Emerald Ridge. 7 p.m.
Week 9: SPSL divisional crossover, TBD
Circle the calendar: Make no mistake, after Sumner knocked off Lake Stevens in Week 1 last season during its championship reign, Vikings will be ready to try and return favor at home.
---
O'DEA FIGHTING IRISH (3A)
Week 1: Friday at Graham-Kapowsin, 7 p.m.
Week 2: at Rainier Beach, TBD
Week 3: at Seattle Prep, TBD
Week 4: vs. Eastside Catholic, TBD
Week 5: at Bishop Blanchet, TBD
Week 6: vs. Garfield, TBD
Week 7: at Ballard, TBD
Week 8: vs. Roosevelt, TBD
Week 9: 3A Metro crossover or bye week.
Circle the calendar: Nobody really went off for one half against stellar O'Dea defense quite like Eagles' quarterback A.J. Tuivaiave did in first start. He is a year older (and at home) in rematch.
---
ANACORTES SEAHAWKS (2A)
Week 1: Friday vs. Bainbridge Island, 7 p.m.
Week 2: Friday vs. Sehome, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Friday at Bellingham, 7 p.m.
Week 4: Friday at Lynden, 7 p.m.
Week 5: Friday at Squalicum, 7 p.m.
Week 6: Friday vs. Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.
Week 7: Friday vs. Lakewood, 7 p.m.
Week 8: Friday at Burlington-Edison, 7 p.m.
Week 9: Friday vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, 7 p.m.
Circle the calendar: Seahawks still have haunting memories of regular-season loss to Archbishop Murphy, which comes to Anacortes after Seahakws complete three-week road game span.
---
ROYAL KNIGHTS (1A)
Week 1: Friday vs Kiona-Benton, 7 p.m.
Week 2: Friday at College Place, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Friday vs. Connell, 7 p.m.
Week 4: Friday at Zillah, 7 p.m.
Week 5: Friday vs. Cashmere, 7 p.m.
Week 6: Friday at Prosser, 7 p.m.
Week 7: Friday vs. Wahluke, 7 p.m.
Week 8: Friday at Naches Valley, 7 p.m.
Week 9: Friday vs Wapato, 7 p.m.
Circle the calendar: Not too often does a 1A SCAC team come to the "Royal Slope" as threats to knock off Knights. Cashmere returns bevy of all-state skill-position talent, led by Rylan Hatmaker.
---
OKANOGAN BULLDOGS (2B)
Week 1: Friday at Omak, 7 p.m.
Week 2: Friday vs. Liberty Bell, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Friday at Lynden Christian, 6 p.m.
Week 4: Friday at River View, 7 p.m.
Week 5: Friday at Chelan, 7 p.m.
Week 6: Thursday vs. Tonasket, 7 p.m.
Week 7: Friday at Brewster 7 p.m.
Week 8: Friday vs. Manson 7 p.m.
Week 9: Friday at Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Circle the calendar: Wesley Allen will likely be under center for Bulldogs to start 2025. But watch out for another Kuchenbuch - Colson - as potential replacement for brother against Liberty Bell.
---
WILBUR-CRESTON-KELLER WILDCATS (1B)
Week 1: Friday at Cusick, 7 p.m.
Week 2: Friday vs. Oroville, 7 p.m.
Week 3: Friday at Garfield-Palouse, 7 p.m.
Week 4: Friday vs. Springdale, 7 p.m.
Week 5: Friday at Inchelium, 7 p.m.
Week 6: Friday vs. Republic, 7 p.m.
Week 7: Friday vs. Wellpinit, 7 p.m.
Week 8: Friday at Odessa, 7 p.m.
Week 9: Friday vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 7 p.m.
Circle the calendar: Halloween night showdown against Almira-Coulee-Hartline in what could be matchup of top-three squads should decide 1B Northeast crown.
---