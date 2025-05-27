High School

Here are 5 don't-miss stops on 2025 Washington high-school summer football tour

Camps and combines stretch from Tumwater to Arlington, and as far east as Richland in June and July

Todd Milles


Israel Nabors and Sumner are expected to participate at the PLU 11-vs.-11 Tournament in mid-June. / Photo by Vince Miller

Ready for some offseason Washington high school football?

Starting Sunday, spring ball opens around the state - with some of the best individual combines and team camps scheduled as well.

Here are five prolific summer-football events to monitor around Washington over the next couple of months:

---


Emerging 2028 tight end Tytan McNeal, of Eastside Catholic, is expected to be in attendance at the Avery Strong College Showcase. / Photo by Todd Milles

AVERY STRONG COLLEGE SHOWCASE

When: Sunday.

Where: Practice fields, Baker Stadium on University of Puget Sound campus, Tacoma

Schedule: Session I is special-teams specialists, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.. Session II is offensive and defensive linemen, 9:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Sessions III is running backs, tight ends and linebackers, noon-2:30 p.m. Session IV is quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs, 2:45-5:45.

Organizer/founder: Taylor Barton and Jeff Thomas.

Event debut year: 2023.

Big recruit: OL Esun Tafa, Corner Canyon (4-star in 2026 class).

What to know: If you don't know the cache longtime 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman has with big prospects - just look at how quickly the signature event honoring his late daughter, Avery, has grown in three years. Last year, nearly 650 recruits worked out in front of college of 30 universities. On Sunday, that number is expected to reach 700 - with recruiters from Boise State, California, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State expected to be on site.

---


Top 2026 quarterback Brady Jay, of Moses Lake, will be with his team at the second-year Tri-City Football Camp at Richland High School. / Photo courtesy of Moses Lake athletics

TRI-CITY FOOTBALL CAMP

When: June 17-19.

Where: Fran Rish Stadium and practice fields at Richland High School.

Schedule: Morning sessions are from 7:30 a.m. (film) until 12:15 p.m. Afternoon sessions are from 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (last hour is film).

Organizer/founder: Josh Jelinek.

Event debut year: 2024.

Big recruit: QB Brady Jay, Moses Lake (2026).

What to know: After the EWU summer camp was canceled last year, coaches were left scrambling for other options - which is a reason why Jelinek formed this camp as a new home primarily for programs in eastern Washington. Last year, eight schools attended the three-day camp. This year, 18 schools have committed (with a couple spots open), including Chiawana, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Lynden Christian, Moses Lake, Okanogan, Prosser, Richland (host), Sehome, Sunnyside and West Valley of Yakima.

---


Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the 2024 PLU Football Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

PLU FOOTBALL SHOWCASE/11-on-11 PASSING TOURNAMENT

When: June 19.

Where: Practice fields on Pacific Lutheran University campus, Parkland.

Schedule: The morning padded showcase is from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The 11-v.-11 passing tournament is from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. 

Organizer/founder: Brant McAdams/Spencer Crace, Johnny DuRocher and Eric Kurle (brain trust).

Event debut year: 2018.

Big recruit: QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma (2027).

What to know: Another popular scrimmaging spot on the campus of a small college. What attracts coaches to Parkland is the fact this is a live 11-vs.-11 padded scrimmage known to get chippy among some championship contenders. From this field last year came Sumner, which captured the WIAA Class 4A title. Expected to go at it in the marquee round-robin competition are the Spartans, Curtis, Graham-Kapowsin, Lincoln of Tacoma and Mount Tahoma.

---


Kason Carta is entering Year No. 2 as starting quarterback for Bellevue heading into 2025. / Photo by Todd Milles

THURSTON COUNTY TEAM CAMP

When: June 20-21.

Where: Tumwater High School.

Schedule: First session of scrimmages each day are at 8:30 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.. Second session of scrimmages each day are at 2 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Organizer/founder: Bill Beattie and Willie Garrow.

Event debut year: 2018.

Big recruit: QB A.J. Tuivaiave, Graham-Kapowsin (2028).

What to know: No camp draws more championships variety, from all classifications, that this one held at Sid Otton Field. The headliner is Class 3A powerhouse Bellevue and its Wing-T machine, but Class 4A contender Graham-Kapowsin; 3A PSL rivals Lincoln of Tacoma and Lakes; and Class 2A stalwarts Tumwater (host) and Lynden will see one another in 20 plays of offensive and defensive live work, at some point.

---


State's top 2026 recruit Derek Colman-Brusa, right, of Kennedy Catholic, will be a big attraction at the Lakewood Passing Tournament. / Photo by Todd Milles

LAKEWOOD COUGARS CHAMPIONSHIP 7-vs-7 PASSING TOURNAMENT

When: July 29.

Where: Lakewood High School, Arlington.

Schedule: Games go from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Organizer/founder: Dan Teeter, Adam McShane and Dawn Taylor.

Event debut year: 2008.

Big recruit: DL Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic (2026).

What to know: What an event to close out summer football. What makes the Lakewood showcase a priority choice is not only is it the biggest team 7-on-7 passing tournament in the state (up to 24 schools), but it also features the fan-favorite "Lineman Challenge" events. Returning champion Lake Stevens will be back to try and win passing tournament for fourth time in five seasons, but likes of Anacortes, Kennedy Catholic, Lincoln of Tacoma will try and stop it.

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

