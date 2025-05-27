Here are 5 don't-miss stops on 2025 Washington high-school summer football tour
Ready for some offseason Washington high school football?
Starting Sunday, spring ball opens around the state - with some of the best individual combines and team camps scheduled as well.
Here are five prolific summer-football events to monitor around Washington over the next couple of months:
---
AVERY STRONG COLLEGE SHOWCASE
When: Sunday.
Where: Practice fields, Baker Stadium on University of Puget Sound campus, Tacoma
Schedule: Session I is special-teams specialists, 8 a.m.-9 a.m.. Session II is offensive and defensive linemen, 9:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Sessions III is running backs, tight ends and linebackers, noon-2:30 p.m. Session IV is quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs, 2:45-5:45.
Organizer/founder: Taylor Barton and Jeff Thomas.
Event debut year: 2023.
Big recruit: OL Esun Tafa, Corner Canyon (4-star in 2026 class).
What to know: If you don't know the cache longtime 247Sports.com national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman has with big prospects - just look at how quickly the signature event honoring his late daughter, Avery, has grown in three years. Last year, nearly 650 recruits worked out in front of college of 30 universities. On Sunday, that number is expected to reach 700 - with recruiters from Boise State, California, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State expected to be on site.
---
TRI-CITY FOOTBALL CAMP
When: June 17-19.
Where: Fran Rish Stadium and practice fields at Richland High School.
Schedule: Morning sessions are from 7:30 a.m. (film) until 12:15 p.m. Afternoon sessions are from 3 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. (last hour is film).
Organizer/founder: Josh Jelinek.
Event debut year: 2024.
Big recruit: QB Brady Jay, Moses Lake (2026).
What to know: After the EWU summer camp was canceled last year, coaches were left scrambling for other options - which is a reason why Jelinek formed this camp as a new home primarily for programs in eastern Washington. Last year, eight schools attended the three-day camp. This year, 18 schools have committed (with a couple spots open), including Chiawana, Kamiakin, Kennewick, Lynden Christian, Moses Lake, Okanogan, Prosser, Richland (host), Sehome, Sunnyside and West Valley of Yakima.
---
PLU FOOTBALL SHOWCASE/11-on-11 PASSING TOURNAMENT
When: June 19.
Where: Practice fields on Pacific Lutheran University campus, Parkland.
Schedule: The morning padded showcase is from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The 11-v.-11 passing tournament is from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
Organizer/founder: Brant McAdams/Spencer Crace, Johnny DuRocher and Eric Kurle (brain trust).
Event debut year: 2018.
Big recruit: QB Sione Kaho, Lincoln of Tacoma (2027).
What to know: Another popular scrimmaging spot on the campus of a small college. What attracts coaches to Parkland is the fact this is a live 11-vs.-11 padded scrimmage known to get chippy among some championship contenders. From this field last year came Sumner, which captured the WIAA Class 4A title. Expected to go at it in the marquee round-robin competition are the Spartans, Curtis, Graham-Kapowsin, Lincoln of Tacoma and Mount Tahoma.
---
THURSTON COUNTY TEAM CAMP
When: June 20-21.
Where: Tumwater High School.
Schedule: First session of scrimmages each day are at 8:30 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:10 p.m.. Second session of scrimmages each day are at 2 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:45 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.
Organizer/founder: Bill Beattie and Willie Garrow.
Event debut year: 2018.
Big recruit: QB A.J. Tuivaiave, Graham-Kapowsin (2028).
What to know: No camp draws more championships variety, from all classifications, that this one held at Sid Otton Field. The headliner is Class 3A powerhouse Bellevue and its Wing-T machine, but Class 4A contender Graham-Kapowsin; 3A PSL rivals Lincoln of Tacoma and Lakes; and Class 2A stalwarts Tumwater (host) and Lynden will see one another in 20 plays of offensive and defensive live work, at some point.
---
LAKEWOOD COUGARS CHAMPIONSHIP 7-vs-7 PASSING TOURNAMENT
When: July 29.
Where: Lakewood High School, Arlington.
Schedule: Games go from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Organizer/founder: Dan Teeter, Adam McShane and Dawn Taylor.
Event debut year: 2008.
Big recruit: DL Derek Colman-Brusa, Kennedy Catholic (2026).
What to know: What an event to close out summer football. What makes the Lakewood showcase a priority choice is not only is it the biggest team 7-on-7 passing tournament in the state (up to 24 schools), but it also features the fan-favorite "Lineman Challenge" events. Returning champion Lake Stevens will be back to try and win passing tournament for fourth time in five seasons, but likes of Anacortes, Kennedy Catholic, Lincoln of Tacoma will try and stop it.
---