Here are 5 players who made their mark in the Team FSP-Team Heir all-star football game
RENTON, Wash. - David Schwerzel certainly has an important - and albeit trivial - goal remaining to accomplish in his high school football career.
Join the 20-mph club.
For a rumbling running back or speedy safety, that might be easily accessible as a top-end speed on a football field. But these days, Schwerzel - a four-star defensive lineman prospect out of O'Dea who plays on the top Team FSP squad - is lumbering around at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds.
On his 75-yard second- quarter interception return Saturday in Team FSP's 21-6 victory over Team Heir, Schwerzel is fairly certain he got close to that speed, even though he was chased down and tackled 10 yards from the end zone.
"I feel like it's (possible), but I am about 270 right now," Schwerzel said. "But I fee like i can get up to 20 mph."
One of the game's standouts, Schwerzel's play not only flipped the field, it set up Team FSP's second touchdown. He also had a couple of stops during his defense's fourth-quarter goal-line stand, holding Team Heir out of the end zone on five tries.
"He is special," said Tracy Ford, Team FSP coach and founder. "He does it all the time."
Schwerzel lists California, Michigan State, Stanford, UCLA and UW as his five finalists, and plans on official visits to all five schools (plus Notre Dame).
"I just plan to take all my visits, see everywhere and get the ins and outs of every school, feel out the culture and commit by this summer," Schwerzel said.
His first scheduled visit is May 28 to Montlake and the Huskies.
Other game standouts:
RAMZAK FRUEAN, Team FSP (Bethel): Secondary took turns making big plays, including interceptions by Daniel Haynes (Rainier Beach) and Nick Norrah (Bellevue). But the smack of the day easily belonged to Fruean, a big safety who got his sideline to erupt with clean hit (was mistakenly called a penalty) of wide receiver Mazaia Roberson over the middle in the second half.
AEDYN HAVILI, Team Heir (Eastside Catholic): Front seven on defense did its job all afternoon for the visitors, and this massive interior disruptor as a ninth grader at defensive tackle had three tackles for loss while facing constant double teams. Already holds an offer from UW.
TYTAN MCNEAL, Team FSP (Eastside Catholic): Talk about a tone-setter, this ninth grader did all his damage on the opening series. Tight end caught a 47-yard pass from Noah Smith, streaking away from defenders in the open field. Then, he showed off his athleticism by stretching out on 6-yard touchdown catch on fourth down.
DILLON TITIALII, Team Heir (Sumner): Where wasn't he Saturday? He has three tackles for losses, was in on a pair of sacks and registered double-digit tackles from his linebacker spot as the most active defender on either team. Also pitched in on offense with a few rushing attempts. Ferocious rugby standout as well.
