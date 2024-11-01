Israel Nabors' 104-yard interception return for Sumner voted top Washington high school football play of Week 8
Nabors broke open a close 4A SPSL game against Emerald Ridge with his school-record pick-6 early in the second half
Israel Nabors was in the right place at the right time.
And as soon as a pass came his direction in the end zone, he was gone,.
Nabors' 104-yard interception return for a touchdown was the swinging sequence that turned a close game into a Sumner 38-6 win over Emerald Ridge to propel the Spartans into the 4A SPSL championship game.
That defensive highlight was voted the top Week 8 play around the state of Washington. It received 52.1% of the vote, edging out Jordan Noel's punt return for a touchdown for Kennedy Catholic, which received 33.0%
Watch the top plays from Week 8 in the video player below.
