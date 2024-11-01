High School

Israel Nabors' 104-yard interception return for Sumner voted top Washington high school football play of Week 8

Nabors broke open a close 4A SPSL game against Emerald Ridge with his school-record pick-6 early in the second half

Todd Milles

Sumner's Israel Nabors registered a school-record 104-yard interception return for a touchdown against Emerald Ridge in 2024.
Sumner's Israel Nabors registered a school-record 104-yard interception return for a touchdown against Emerald Ridge in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

Israel Nabors was in the right place at the right time.

And as soon as a pass came his direction in the end zone, he was gone,.

Nabors' 104-yard interception return for a touchdown was the swinging sequence that turned a close game into a Sumner 38-6 win over Emerald Ridge to propel the Spartans into the 4A SPSL championship game.

That defensive highlight was voted the top Week 8 play around the state of Washington. It received 52.1% of the vote, edging out Jordan Noel's punt return for a touchdown for Kennedy Catholic, which received 33.0%

Watch the top plays from Week 8 in the video player below.

